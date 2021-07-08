Delphi Developer

Our amazing client is seeking a Delphi Developer to join them in Cape Town.

Requirements:

IT qualification is preferred

3 years’ experience in Delphi

Retail Experience will be advantageous

Mobile Development Exposure will be advantageous

Positive and Proactive attitude

Self-managed, and self-motivated

Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards

Ability to work as part of a team

Committed to excellent customer service

Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Good communication skills

Analytical mindset and logical thinker

Attention to detail

Salary: R300 000 – R350 000 p/a

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Delphi

Delphi FMX Framework

PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL Database

MySQL Database

SQL

Rest API

Mobile Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position