Our amazing client is seeking a Delphi Developer to join them in Cape Town.
Requirements:
- IT qualification is preferred
- 3 years’ experience in Delphi
- Retail Experience will be advantageous
- Mobile Development Exposure will be advantageous
- Positive and Proactive attitude
- Self-managed, and self-motivated
- Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Committed to excellent customer service
- Delivering the highest possible quality of work
- Good communication skills
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker
- Attention to detail
Salary: R300 000 – R350 000 p/a
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Delphi
- Delphi FMX Framework
- PostgreSQL
- PostgreSQL Database
- MySQL Database
- SQL
- Rest API
- Mobile Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric