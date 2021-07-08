Delphi Developer

Jul 8, 2021

Our amazing client is seeking a Delphi Developer to join them in Cape Town.

Requirements:

  • IT qualification is preferred
  • 3 years’ experience in Delphi
  • Retail Experience will be advantageous
  • Mobile Development Exposure will be advantageous
  • Positive and Proactive attitude
  • Self-managed, and self-motivated
  • Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Committed to excellent customer service
  • Delivering the highest possible quality of work
  • Good communication skills
  • Analytical mindset and logical thinker
  • Attention to detail

Salary: R300 000 – R350 000 p/a

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Delphi
  • Delphi FMX Framework
  • PostgreSQL
  • PostgreSQL Database
  • MySQL Database
  • SQL
  • Rest API
  • Mobile Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

