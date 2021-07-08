Developer

IOCO Tech is looking for Strong experienced Developer for one of their projects based in Cape Town.

Need to be located in Cape Town, one week in the office and the next week able to work remotely.

The client has various systems/applications that are still on Windows Server 2003 and later. The program is tasked to look into these systems and migrate them to newer ones so that the old servers can be decommissioned.

The role needs for the successful candidate to look at these systems/applications, analyse them, then make a call on if they can be migrated to a newer system or if they need to be completely rewritten.

You will then also be responsible for the migration or rewriting of this.

So you need someone who has worked with quite a few systems over the years to be able to do this project.

Learn more/Apply for this position