Fujitsu debuts 11th generation desktops, workstations

Fujitsu has announced new generation desktops and workstations designed for home office workers in need of agility, power and flexibility.

With a focus on the needs of millions of people around the globe, whether working from an office or home, Fujitsu has created a new generation of devices that consume less power and run at a whisper – yet do not compromise on performance.

The full line-up of upgraded, 11th generation Fujitsu Esprimo desktop1 and Celsius workstations now incorporate the latest Intel chipset and 11th Gen Intel Core processors, providing increased performance and reduced power consumption.

Among the highlights of the line-up is the Fujitsu Esprimo G5011. This stylish, ultra-compact mini desktop PC fits in a space-saving, slimline housing of just 0.86 liters. Ideal for mounting out of sight behind a display or underneath a desk, the Esprimo G5011 is an excellent fit for collaborative meeting rooms and workspaces, conference facilities and classrooms – as well as home offices.

Also new is the Celsius W5011, one of the world’s most expandable entry-level desktop workstations. It is ready for demanding application scenarios including CAD, CAE, multimedia, design and visualisation.

Performance is guaranteed thanks to powerful Intel Xeon W-1300 processors, alongside improvements to memory and I/O speed.

In addition, crystal clear, super-smooth graphics performance is assured thanks to the accommodation of dual-slot, full-length RTX graphics cards, up to the NVidia RTX A50002. The new model also has massive data storage capability and enables seamless work with large data files with PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs, ensuring high-speed data transfer.