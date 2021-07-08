Full-stack Developer Durbanville Central CT R75000 – R85000 per month Negotiable

Full-stack Developer

Durbanville Central, CT

R75,000 – R85,000 per month Negotiable

Policy Management Software that enables your business to register, administrate and handle claims seeks a senior Full Stack Dev. If you are looking for stability and growth this could be the perfect place for you. We are willing to pay for top talent and invest in their future.

Required Skills

C#,

Microsoft SQL Server,

TSQL,

JavaScript,

HTML,

CSS,

Wanted Skills

Git,

Bootstrap,

jQuery,

Angular / React / [URL Removed]

NHibernate,

[URL Removed]

Admired Skills

Agile,

DevOps,

Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery,

Knowledge of SOLID principles,

Design Patterns,

Entity Framework,

PowerBI

Please email updated CV and relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Microsoft SQL Server

TSQL

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Git

Bootstrap

jQuery

Angular / React / Vue.js

NHibernate

Spring.NET

Agile

DevOps

Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery

Knowledge of SOLID principles

Design Patterns

Entity Framework

PowerBI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position