Full Stack JavaScript Developer (Web & Mobile) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading enabler of Digital Transformation seeks the coding talents of a strong Full Stack JavaScript Developer for who understands the full lifecycle of both web and mobile app development. You will lead a team on JavaScript related projects and will require extensive experience with 5+ years JavaScript (ES2015, ES2017), 3+ years React Native Mobile App Development, 2+ years Angular OR 1+ years React, 2+ years Node.js with a deep understanding of the environment including Event-loop, Native Modules API, Streams & EventEmitter, Intermediate RDMS/NoSQL and understand the scalability and how to deploy an application to varying [URL Removed] / Working in a team on JavaScript related projects to build out front-end web applications.

Continuous research on new JavaScript APIs (ES6/ES7).

Run technical workshops with team members for up-skilling.

Provide effort estimates for project quotes.

Guarantee the technical feasibility of UX/UI designs.

Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Understand asynchronous request handling, and partial page updates.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Degree in BSc/Diploma in a relevant field.

Experience/Skills

5+ Years in Javascript.

3+ Years React Native Mobile App development.

2+ Years Angular OR 1+ years React experience.

2+ Years Node.js.

Deep understanding of Node.js environment: Understanding Event-loop, knowing Native Modules API, Streams, EventEmitter, etc.

Understanding scalability and how to deploy an application to different environments.

Intermediate experience with at least one Database (RDMS/ NoSQL).

A strong interest in development and open source in general.

Advantageous

PWA Development.

UNIX Shell.

AWS (EC2, S3, Beanstalk, Lambda).

Modern Tech Stack Architecture.

Continuous Deployment process.

Experience writing tests for Front-end or Backend.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position