Huawei pens largest automotive licensing deal with VW supplier

Huawei has reached a license agreement with a supplier of the Volkswagen Group to wirelessly network up to 30-million vehicles.

The agreement includes a license under Huawei’s 4G standard essential patents (SEPs), which covers Volkswagen vehicles equipped with wireless connectivity.

This agreement marks Huawei’s largest licensing deal in the automotive industry.

Song Liuping, chief legal officer of Huawei, says: “As an innovative company, we own a leading patent portfolio for wireless technologies, which creates great value for the automotive industry. We are pleased that key players from the automotive industry recognize that value. We believe this license will benefit worldwide consumers with our advanced technology.”

Huawei expects more than 30-million vehicles to be licensed under its patents based on existing license agreements.

Over the past 20 years, Huawei has entered into more than 100 patent license agreements with major global companies across Europe, the US, Japan, and South Korea. Huawei will continue to bring digital connectivity to more vehicles globally to establish a fully connected, intelligent world.