IT Devops Engineer

An exciting opportunity is available for a DevOps Engineer in Cape Town.

Requirements

Matric

Tertiary qualification in IT

+- 3 Years’ experience in Linux, continuous integration (Jenkins), scripting in Python, Ant, Shell

Salary: R300 000 – R360 000 p/a

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Jenkins

Java

Ant

Python

Shell

Artifactory

Git

SVN

Weblogic

Tomcat

Apache

Nagios

App Dynamics

Oracle Enterprise Manager

Maven

Jasper Reports

Oracle

MySQL Database

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

