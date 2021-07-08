IT Systems Administrator

Reference: SL50320

Our client who specializes within the Petroleum industry, is seeking an IT Systems Administrator

Requirements:

Grade 12

Degree or technical qualifications from a reputable institute

2-3 Years experience

Microsoft 365 + Azure

CompTIA Network+ or CCNA

Working knowledge of MS server or Desktop systems

Microsoft Active Directory, DNS and DHCP

The key responsibilities include the following:

Looking after users and infrastructure.

Recording and managing of IT assets in Business

Engage with 3rd party vendors for service delivery.

Action IT Procurement requests.

Ensure that Governance is applied and followed for all Change Controls.

Determine network and system requirements.

Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.

Assign configuration of authentication and authorisation of directory services.

First level user support (creating users, resetting passwords, access levels, file interface validation, etc.) across all clients.

General desktop support: Printing setups. Office and Application support

Cloud infrastructure platforms such as AWS and Azure

Great communication skills

Attention to detail and the ability to interpret concepts.

Self-starter and pro-active individual

Attention to time-management.

High degree of self-discipline

Troubleshooting of computers, physically and remotely

Willing to travel

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

