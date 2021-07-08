Reference: SL50320
Our client who specializes within the Petroleum industry, is seeking an IT Systems Administrator
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Degree or technical qualifications from a reputable institute
- 2-3 Years experience
- Microsoft 365 + Azure
- CompTIA Network+ or CCNA
- Working knowledge of MS server or Desktop systems
- Microsoft Active Directory, DNS and DHCP
The key responsibilities include the following:
- Looking after users and infrastructure.
- Recording and managing of IT assets in Business
- Engage with 3rd party vendors for service delivery.
- Action IT Procurement requests.
- Ensure that Governance is applied and followed for all Change Controls.
- Determine network and system requirements.
- Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.
- Assign configuration of authentication and authorisation of directory services.
- First level user support (creating users, resetting passwords, access levels, file interface validation, etc.) across all clients.
- General desktop support: Printing setups. Office and Application support
- Cloud infrastructure platforms such as AWS and Azure
- Great communication skills
- Attention to detail and the ability to interpret concepts.
- Self-starter and pro-active individual
- Attention to time-management.
- High degree of self-discipline
- Troubleshooting of computers, physically and remotely
- Willing to travel
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Degree or technical qualifications
- Microsoft 365 + Azure
- Microsoft Active Directory
- DNS
- DHCP
- CompTIA Network+ or CCNA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree