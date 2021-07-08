Java Analyst Developer (J2EE/WebLogic) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A forward-thinking Software Specialist seeks the coding talents of a Java Analyst whose core role will entail Java / J2EE development and technical analysis within a WebLogic application server environment which is part of a large software domain within a telecom operator. You will create, enhance, integrate, and maintain a combination of complex custom and off-the-shell software systems. You will also be expected to provide input into technical designs, including investigating complex problems and proposing solutions. Currently the team is working remote until further notice. You must possess a Degree / Diploma in IT or Engineering with 3+ years suitable work experience, Java / J2EE v7 or higher, WebLogic 12c or higher, Unix, Tomcat 7 or higher, Jetty, Ant, Maven, Web Services, XML, XPath, XSL, XSD, JSP, JavaScript, HTML, Rational ClearCase, GIT, UML, and UML related Case tools (e.g., Enterprise Architect).DUTIES:

Software development and maintenance Develop software according to functional and technical specifications. Follow SDLC requirements. Ensure developed software is unit-tested. Ensure developed software is peer-reviewed. Provide assistance with test case creation. Work with Analysts and Testers to implement code that meets defined user requirements. Perform own unit testing and provide test scenarios for quality assurance testing. Ensure software is under version control and developed and released from the correct stream. Ensure all work is done against a case, updating the case tracking tool as prescribed. Provide regular progress updates.

Analyse system requirements and define the technical functional specifications and solutions.

Analyse existing legacy source code and identify issues and propose solutions.

Ensure tracking systems are kept up to date and that delivery leads are aware of any issues relating to assigned work.

Ensure system documentation, release notes, installation notes and user guides are created and maintained.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in IT or Engineering.

Experience/Skills

3+ Years relevant experience.

Ideally the candidate should have solid Java / J2EE skills and will have some experience with WebLogic (refer technology specific requirements below).

Project Life Cycle and software development methodologies.

Exposure to version control software (e.g., Rational ClearCase, GIT).

Understanding of Client / Server and integration technologies.

Some knowledge of UML and UML related Case tools (e.g., Enterprise Architect).

Ability to understand and solve debug technology specific exceptions.

Be able to understand the wider system impacts and consequences of changes.

Tech Tools:

Solid Java / J2EE v7 or higher.

Strong working experience in Java software development technologies (Java / J2EE design patterns, Unix experience).

Solid Java EE application server experience (WebLogic 12c or higher).

Exposure to Web Servlet Containers (Tomcat 7 or higher, Jetty).

ANT & Maven.

Solid Web Services experience.

Exposure to XML, XPath, XSL, XSD.

JSP, JavaScript, HTML.

MVC frameworks e.g., Struts and Spring MVC.

Object relational mapping frameworks e.g., Hibernate.

Enterprise integration pattern frameworks e.g., Camel.

Inversion of control frameworks e.g., Spring.

IONA Orbix.

Advantageous –

Oracle and APEX experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Confident, enthusiastic.

Able to communicate ideas and thinking.

Must be able to work in a team.

Ability to work to tight deadlines.

Willingness to improve and grow with position.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

