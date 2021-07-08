Kyocera adds intelligent A3 MFP TASKalfa devices

With disrupted business operations across industries and throughout the world, the pandemic has been a catalyst for transformation projects and expanding digital services. Kyocera has unveiled two new A3 colour multifunctional printers: the TASKalfa 3554ci and TASKalfa 2554ci.

The new A3 MFPs allows users to intelligently scan and index hard copy documents, thereby starting their digital transformation journey. The devices provide a solution that will drive productivity by helping companies work smarter to produce higher quality results in less time than ever before.

“These devices once again demonstrate Kyocera’s commitment to customer-centric innovation and they build on the already well-known Kyocera innovation and reliability, while also introducing new technology and features,” says Greg Griffith, hardware product manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“The needs of our customers continue to change during this period of uncertainty, and we are on hand to deliver tremendous quality that addresses real business pains,” says Griffith.

“With increased print and scan speeds, industry-leading security capabilities, and easy-to-use interfaces, we are extremely confident that these new TASKalfa devices will help our customers work more efficiently, while giving them the tools to create new value for their business.”

The TASKalfa 3554ci and TASKalfa 2554ci feature print speeds of 35ppm and 25ppm respectively, and scan speeds of up to 200ipm. They also include a scanner input capacity of 320 pages and a Uniform User Interface.

The new TASKalfa devices boast an improved ID card copy function while implementing continuous MFP security updates. This enhanced security features seven security attributes which include confidentiality, integrity, availability, authenticity, accountability, non-repudiation, reliability.

Kyocera’s latest AI technology enables users to emphasize or overwrite the handwritten parts of a document without changing the format or image when scanning. Moreover, users now have access to the AI-powered Super Resolution function.

With seamless scalability capacities, these devices are designed to grow alongside a business.

“We are passionate about delivering a personalised experience for our customers when they are using our devices,” says Griffith. “These units feature improved scanning capabilities, with new document processors featuring high speed dual scanning with the first true staple detection and ultrasonic sensor for multiple feed detection. Users are also given the flexibility and control to produce the exact output with the high quality they need. This is, quite simply, an invaluable asset for today’s enterprises.

“With its holistic approach to document solutions based on a strong foundation of cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a strong customer focus, Kyocera is confident that the new releases will be highly valued by businesses at a time when the need for complete, robust solutions has never been greater,” he concludes.