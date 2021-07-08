Lead Python Developer

Build the back-end of various products: structure, design, and API endpoints for the front-end

Build units for existing tools that are vital to the company expansionCoordinate with the product manager to understand what the final result needs to look like working closely with other developers (back-end and front-end) to discuss the design requirements

Develop connections to various APIsBe ready to take more responsibility as time goes and the team grows

work experience with Python with Django framework knowledge Understanding of APIs (web services)Willingness to step forward and suggest ideas, comments, remarksAWS experience is nice to have, but we’re sure you could learn it on the job.

Desired Skills:

Python

AWS

Django

Leadership/Management Skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Work from Home

Great Leadership and culture

Flexi hours

Paid courses

Offices worldwide

Bonuses

