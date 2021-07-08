Lead Python Developer

Build the back-end of various products: structure, design, and API endpoints for the front-end
Build units for existing tools that are vital to the company expansionCoordinate with the product manager to understand what the final result needs to look like working closely with other developers (back-end and front-end) to discuss the design requirements
Develop connections to various APIsBe ready to take more responsibility as time goes and the team grows
work experience with Python with Django framework knowledge Understanding of APIs (web services)Willingness to step forward and suggest ideas, comments, remarksAWS experience is nice to have, but we’re sure you could learn it on the job.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- AWS
- Django
- Leadership/Management Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Work from Home
Great Leadership and culture
Flexi hours
Paid courses
Offices worldwide
Bonuses