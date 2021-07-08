Nedbank, AWS partner to help youth with cloud careers

Nedbank has joined forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide free cloud computing skills development and job training to unemployed youth through the AWS re/Start programme.

AWS re/Start is a free, 12-week training programme, covering fundamental AWS Cloud and practical career skills. Through scenario-based exercises, hands-on labs, and coursework, individuals build Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills. The programme also focuses on ensuring that individuals develop professional skills such as adaptive communication, time management, resume building, as well as preparing them for employer meetings and interviews. The program is part of AWS’s larger commitment to train 29 million learners for free by 2025.

Learners for the programme were selected from the 2021 Nedbank Youth Employment Service (YES) programme. YES stemmed from the CEO Initiative, launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2018, in a collective effort to address the youth unemployment crisis. No prior technical or digital experience is required from the learners entering this programme.

With this programme, Nedbank is working with AWS re/Start to help learners gain job-specific skills, connect them with employers, and support them as they embark on cloud careers.

Bianca Swartz, Nedbank’s cloud migration and transformation lead, says: “These skills are especially needed in a world where technology expertise are falling short of the requirements as we move into a world in which the way of work will change forever, spurred on by the coronavirus pandemic that has decimated lives and economies across the world.”

According to a recent survey conducted by Voice of the Enterprise (VotE), “Cloud, Hosting & Managed Services, Organisational Dynamics 2020”, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, revealed that 85% of organizations reported deficits in cloud expertise. Managers expecting to hire their way out of skills problems face a shallow candidate pool.

Swartz adds: “Nedbank’s purpose is to use its financial expertise to do good for individuals, families, businesses, and society. Together with AWS re/Start, we are building an inclusive, diverse global pipeline of new cloud talent by engaging unemployed youth with no prior technical skills or qualifications who otherwise might not have had access to this career path.”

The programme covers the cost for learners to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam, validating their cloud skills with an industry-recognised credential. Ultimately, AWS re/Start helps individuals prepare for roles in operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support.

Tejas Vashi, AWS re/Start global team lead, says: ‘AWS re/Start is more than just a training programme; it is a change-your-life initiative that helps individuals launch successful careers in the cloud. We are proud to work with Nedbank to equip the unemployed youth with the in-demand cloud skills that will help organisations accelerate their innovation with the AWS Cloud.’