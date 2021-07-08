Open Systems and SQL Senior Systems Engineer
Jul 8, 2021
Our client, a leader in the Financial Services industry is now hiring a Senior Systems Engineer with a Bsc Degree, extensive experience of Linux and Microsoft product stack as well as an in-depth understanding of Nutanix Technologies.
|Minimum Education
- BSc Information Systems and Computer Science
|Minimum Experience
- 8 years relevant experience
|Technical (COMP)
- Extensive experience of Linux product stack
- Extensive experience of Microsoft product stack
- In-depth understanding of Nutanix Technologies
- Scripting and automation capabilities
