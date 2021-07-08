Open Systems and SQL Senior Systems Engineer

Jul 8, 2021

EE

Our client, a leader in the Financial Services industry is now hiring a Senior Systems Engineer with a Bsc Degree, extensive experience of Linux and Microsoft product stack as well as an in-depth understanding of Nutanix Technologies.

Minimum Education

  • BSc Information Systems and Computer Science
Minimum Experience

  • 8 years relevant experience
Technical (COMP)

  • Extensive experience of Linux product stack
  • Extensive experience of Microsoft product stack
  • In-depth understanding of Nutanix Technologies
  • Scripting and automation capabilities

