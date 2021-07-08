PHP Developer

PHP DEVELOPER (Cape Town)

We are looking for a PHP Back-End developer to join our client’s team of coding pro’s.

You have the passion, experience and skills to create custom, complex and automated database-driven web apps, websites and systems. You also have a desire to grow and learn within a creative & fun environment.

You have a high attention to detail, meticulous work ethic and the ability to produce high quality code. You are able to work unsupervised and take ownership of your tasks and projects. We do place a high value on honesty, reliability and transparency.

You really love the work you do and are really proud of the work you produce (not only functionally but visually too), with the ability to come up with great solutions to problems.

YOU NEED TO BE EXPERIENCED IN

Minimum 3 years of back-end web development experience

Excellent PHP and object-oriented coding knowledge and experience

Experience with one or more MVC PHP frameworks, (Laravel, Code Igniter, etc)

Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries

Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SASS (beneficial)

Experience with Javascript and JQuery (beneficial).

Working with GIT repos

BONUS POINTS

Experience in slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites

Javascript MVC framework experience

WordPress experience

YOU SHOULD BE

A team player who works and gets on well with fellow colleagues

Self-motivated and ambitious

Deadline driven and have a great work ethic

Proactive and take responsibility for delivery of excellent work

A clear communicator

Punctual

Highly attentive to detail

COMPENSATION

Your salary will depend on your creds, skills, and experience (R25, 000 – R45, 000 CTC)

Desired Skills:

PHP Developer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position