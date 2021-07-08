Senior C# Full Stack Developer

Our financial services client is currently seeking a Senior C# (.net) Full stack developer to join their team in Johannesburg.

Please note that this is a 6 month contract position with the possibility to renew.

The ideal candidate will be proficient with the following:

.Net Core

Angular

Python

Logs and monitoring (Kibana, Serilog, Elasticsearch)

Entity Framework

Salary: R60 000 – R80 000 per Month

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

