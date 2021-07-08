Senior C# Full Stack Developer

Our financial services client is currently seeking a Senior C# (.net) Full stack developer to join their team in Johannesburg.
Please note that this is a 6 month contract position with the possibility to renew.
The ideal candidate will be proficient with the following:
- .Net Core
- Angular
- Python
- Logs and monitoring (Kibana, Serilog, Elasticsearch)
- Entity Framework
Salary: R60 000 – R80 000 per Month
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Full Stack
- .net Core
- Angular
- Python
- Entity Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric