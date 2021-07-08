Senior C# Full Stack Developer

Jul 8, 2021

Our financial services client is currently seeking a Senior C# (.net) Full stack developer to join their team in Johannesburg.

Please note that this is a 6 month contract position with the possibility to renew.

The ideal candidate will be proficient with the following:

  • .Net Core
  • Angular
  • Python
  • Logs and monitoring (Kibana, Serilog, Elasticsearch)
  • Entity Framework

Salary: R60 000 – R80 000 per Month

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

