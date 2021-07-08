Senior Developer: JSReact / Redux

Our client, one of the fastest growing FMCG companies in South Africa is looking for a Senior Developer (JSReact / Redux) to join their team.

Job Purpose:

The Senior Full Stack Developer will play a key role in the design, development, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems, including integration related projects. The Senior Systems Developer will play a role in the development and mentoring of junior Systems Developers, including reviewing of their code and ensuring adherence to standards. The systems that the senior systems developer create will help the business be more efficient and provide better service.

Critical Outputs / Deliverables:

Full lifecycle application development.

Designing, coding and debugging applications in various software languages.

Software analysis, code analysis, requirements analysis, software review, identification of code metrics, system risk analysis, software reliability analysis.

Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)

Software modelling and simulation.

Front end graphical user interface design.

Software testing and quality assurance.

Support, maintain and document software functionality.

Integrate software with existing systems.

Evaluate and identify new technologies for implementation.

Project Planning and Project Management

Maintain standards compliance.

Implement localisation or globalisation of software.

Mentoring of junior systems developers, including reviewing code, and ensuring adherence to standards.

Required Competencies (Knowledge, Experience)

Qualification & Experience Criteria

Qualification:

Degree in Computer Science or relevant tertiary qualification.

Valid drivers license

Experience

Min 10 years’ experience in full lifecycle software application development.

Min. 10 years’ experience developing C# and .Net

(incl min. 2 years experience using .Net Core 3.x)

Min. 10 years’ experience developing WebAPI / web services / REST.

Min. 10 years’ experience developing web apps.

Min 10 years’ MS SQL server / T-SQL or similar

Min 10 years’ experience in HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, CSS.

Min 10 years’ experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD).

MS, MS office experience – specifically Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint.

Core / Technical Business Competencies

Experience with Aurelia JS

Experience with SSAS

Experience using Git and/or Azure DevOps

Experience with mobile app development

Must be able to identify problems and facilitate problem solving skills with an analytical mindset and approach

Excellent ability to multi-task between multiple projects

