Senior Full-Stack C# Developer Durbanville R75000 – R95000 per month Negotiable

Senior Full-Stack C# Developer
Durbanville
R75,000 – R95,000 per month Negotiable
Established National Software Company, who pride themselves in been the Creators Of award-winning technologies and managers of small and large scale projects seek a senior Full Stack Dev. This is a great opportunity for an experienced developer who wants to work on big exciting projects for a national company. Own car and English and Afrikaans is a must.
Required Skills
C#,
Microsoft SQL Server,
TSQL,
JavaScript,
HTML,
CSS,
Wanted Skills
Git,
Bootstrap,
jQuery,
Angular / React / [URL Removed]
NHibernate,
[URL Removed]
Agile,
DevOps,
Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery,
Knowledge of SOLID principles,
Design Patterns,
Entity Framework,
PowerBI
Please email updated CV and relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate