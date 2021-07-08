Senior Full-Stack C# Developer Durbanville R75000 – R95000 per month Negotiable

Senior Full-Stack C# Developer

Durbanville

R75,000 – R95,000 per month Negotiable

Established National Software Company, who pride themselves in been the Creators Of award-winning technologies and managers of small and large scale projects seek a senior Full Stack Dev. This is a great opportunity for an experienced developer who wants to work on big exciting projects for a national company. Own car and English and Afrikaans is a must.

Required Skills

C#,

Microsoft SQL Server,

TSQL,

JavaScript,

HTML,

CSS,

Wanted Skills

Git,

Bootstrap,

jQuery,

Angular / React / [URL Removed]

NHibernate,

[URL Removed]

Agile,

DevOps,

Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery,

Knowledge of SOLID principles,

Design Patterns,

Entity Framework,

PowerBI

Please email updated CV and relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

