Senior ICT Systems Developer (C#) (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A forward-thinking Digital Transformation Agency seeks the technical expertise of a tenacious & solutions-driven Senior ICT Systems Developer to join its team. Your core role will be to recommend technical solutions to business problems, through analysis, design development & integration of solutions that are efficient, reliable and cost-effective applications which add value to the business. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent, have 5+ years experience in C#.Net, Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF) & T-SQL. You will also require MS Team Foundation Server, Web Services/API Integrations, System Architecture & Technical Design & be able to work in complex team environments providing mentorship and facilitating learnership. Please note this is a 12-Month Contract.DUTIES:

Provide external and internal support on systems and software queries.

Maintain system components and ensure reliable deployment of new features.

Take ownership of software issues, and work with the Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary.

Document, troubleshoot and problem resolution steps independently.

Responsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organisation.

Perform advanced root cause analysis on bugs and databases.

Configure and maintain in house schedules and scripting.

Automate and implement processes.

Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding best use of technology.

Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands.

Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of in-house applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning etc.).

Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications.

Apply governance and compliance principles to protect the interest of the company e.g., management of risks, internal controls, security management, etc.

Work with colleagues as a Technical Thinking Partner/ peer mentor.

Adhere to project timelines.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

A relevant tertiary IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent.

Experience/Skills

5+ Years –

Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF)

.NET (C#)

T-SQL (Stored Procedures etc.) Web Services/API Integrations. Source Code management (MS Team Foundation Server). System Architecture & Technical Design. Working with complex teams/environment, i.e., multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners). Coaching and learning facilitation skills. Expert knowledge of systems development processes (methodologies, SDLC, development and testing techniques). Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in relation to application development.



Advantageous

SSIS, SSRS.

K2 Workflow.

ASP.Net.

MS SharePoint.

Agile Methodology.

Working knowledge of the Financial Services industry with experience in a Retail sector.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to inspire and ignite optimistic, positive energy.

Think and acts systematically and strategically.

Capacity to collaborate, integrate and facilitate teamwork.

Self-monitoring, personal management and self-discipline.

Learning agility and adaptability.

Business Acumen.

Sense of personal accountability and internal locus of control.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Able to work independently and within a team.

Continuous Relationships Building.

Ability to think creatively and innovatively within area of accountability.

Learn new technologies/development languages.

Research/Problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources.

Can work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines.

