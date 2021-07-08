Our amazing client is seeking a Senior Linux Engineer to join them in Cape Town.
Requirements:
- 5 years’ experience as a Linux Engineer/Administrator
- Linux certification
- Linux scripting
- VCP certification
- VCAP certification will be an advantage
- VMware Realize Operations certification will be an advantage
- HP hardware knowledge
- Server hardware experience
- Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment
- Willing to work overtime when required
- Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.
- Cloud certification (GCP / AWS) will be an advantage
- Windows certification will be an advantage
Salary: R500 000 – R600 000 p/a
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Vmware
- HP
- Server
- Hardware
- Support
- Scripting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate