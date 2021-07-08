Senior Linux Engineer

Jul 8, 2021

Our amazing client is seeking a Senior Linux Engineer to join them in Cape Town.

Requirements:

  • 5 years’ experience as a Linux Engineer/Administrator
  • Linux certification
  • Linux scripting
  • VCP certification
  • VCAP certification will be an advantage
  • VMware Realize Operations certification will be an advantage
  • HP hardware knowledge
  • Server hardware experience
  • Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment
  • Willing to work overtime when required
  • Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.
  • Cloud certification (GCP / AWS) will be an advantage
  • Windows certification will be an advantage

Salary: R500 000 – R600 000 p/a

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Vmware
  • HP
  • Server
  • Hardware
  • Support
  • Scripting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position