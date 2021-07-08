Senior Linux Engineer

Our amazing client is seeking a Senior Linux Engineer to join them in Cape Town.

Requirements:

5 years’ experience as a Linux Engineer/Administrator

Linux certification

Linux scripting

VCP certification

VCAP certification will be an advantage

VMware Realize Operations certification will be an advantage

HP hardware knowledge

Server hardware experience

Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment

Willing to work overtime when required

Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.

Cloud certification (GCP / AWS) will be an advantage

Windows certification will be an advantage

Salary: R500 000 – R600 000 p/a

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Linux

Vmware

HP

Server

Hardware

Support

Scripting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position