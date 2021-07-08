Test Analyst (Intermediate – Senior) at Saratoga Software

Saratoga is looking for a test specialist to join our high performing team of business thought leaders. The successful candidate will primarily be responsible for minimising the risk of software failure and the quality assurance of developed solutions. The person will be based at client sites and must be able to work with different teams and adapt to change well. Experience in manual testing is essential, with a willingness to move into automation testing if required.

Key responsibilities

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:

Analyse test requirements and test scenarios

Design, co-ordinate and execute testing, in liaison with the team, to ensure comprehensive solution validation and verification against approved business requirements

Plan, schedule and prioritise tests to meet development targets

Prepare and maintain test environments, including the creation of appropriate test data

Maintain and enhance the test case repository

Provide test results and test status to relevant stakeholders

Track and report on software defects

Ensure risks have appropriate mitigation strategies and escalated were necessary

Ensure Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded

Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments

Qualifications:

Degree or diploma in IT

ISTQB / ISEB Certification would be advantageous

Technical Skills and Experience:

3-5 years testing experience (in both manual and automation testing)

Experience working in the Financial Services industry is essential

Technical/development background/understanding is required

Sound understanding of software testing approaches, methodologies and frameworks

Experience in an agile team and understand agile frameworks (Scrum)

Strong analytical, technical and troubleshooting skills

Proven track record working with Microsoft technologies

Proven track record working with Selenium is an added advantage

Attributes:

Show a strong sense of personal mastery

Confident, enthusiastic

Excellent communication and listening skills

Quality and detail conscious

Ability to adapt to changing situational requirements

Handles pressure confidently and appropriately

Desired Skills:

Manual Testing

Automation Testing

Financial Services

Microsoft

Selenium

About The Employer:

We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals. The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms. Our people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks. We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Learn more/Apply for this position