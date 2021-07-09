Backend Developer

Remote work !! Remote .. Permanent work for TOP , BACK END C# Developers.
Your focus will be on code optimization.
You will need to have a deep understanding of what is going on under the hood
In this role the backend components have to talk to each other. These are large and complex systems operating real-time big data pipeline processing and intraprocessed messaging.
This is an intense, high-performance team comprised of intellectual and academic personalities.
Essential: C#, .net Core, AWS Cloud Tech experience, RESTful API experience, Apache Kafka Advantageous: Redis, PostgreSQL, MySQL, AWS Aurora, Docker, experience with MSMQ, RabbitMQ, JMS, Kinesis
- You should have 5 years + in a production environment
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- A background in telematics / telecoms would be ideal but not essential .
- Solid API experience ( more than one )
- Deep understanding of Data streaming
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension
- Group life