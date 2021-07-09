Backend Developer

Remote work !! Remote .. Permanent work for TOP , BACK END C# Developers.

Your focus will be on code optimization.

You will need to have a deep understanding of what is going on under the hood

In this role the backend components have to talk to each other. These are large and complex systems operating real-time big data pipeline processing and intraprocessed messaging.

This is an intense, high-performance team comprised of intellectual and academic personalities.

Essential: C#, .net Core, AWS Cloud Tech experience, RESTful API experience, Apache Kafka Advantageous: Redis, PostgreSQL, MySQL, AWS Aurora, Docker, experience with MSMQ, RabbitMQ, JMS, Kinesis

You should have 5 years + in a production environment

A relevant tertiary qualification

A background in telematics / telecoms would be ideal but not essential .

Solid API experience ( more than one )

Deep understanding of Data streaming

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life

Learn more/Apply for this position