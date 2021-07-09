BCX is McAfee’s Managed Services Partner of the Year

McAfee has named BCX as the Managed Services Partner (MSP) of the Year.

The award recognises BCX as a trusted McAfee partner, and its ability to build strong ecosystems while demonstrating its technical competence in managed services when it comes to software security.

Sean Killian, product manager at BCX, says: “We’re very pleased to receive this award. It demonstrates our strong leadership in the market and our ability to provide high quality services to organisations needing to achieve the security posture that will aid them in servicing their own customers.”

For BCX, the accolade signifies the company’s solid performance driven by skill and innovation in 2020 – a testing period that required companies the world over, to either pivot their model of operation or be steadfast in implementing their existing plan.

“2020 proved to be an extremely trying time for many of our partners and customers. However, BCX managed to exceed expectations by growing their MSP business with McAfee. We applaud BCX’s tenacity and their focus and look forward to all great things to come as we continue to nurture our partnership,” says Andrea Pracher, partner business manager for McAfee South Africa.

With POPI Act coming into full enforcement from July, the protection of organisational information becomes ever more essential. “With data being the lifeblood of every business, protecting it should be a priority. Businesses need to look closely at their IT security and how effective it is at protecting the information they keep about their customers, employees and suppliers,” adds Killian. “And to us, this award reaffirms McAfee’s trust in our ability to properly service our customers and ensure that they achieve their security objectives.”