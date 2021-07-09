The Role: A major player in the Financial Services sector invites a Business Analyst to join their Diverse team. The successful candidate will function as the link between business objectives and technology development
capabilities.Skills and Experience: Minimum Requirements:A relevant tertiary qualification is essential ?? National Diploma/Bachelor??s Degree etc.
In one of: Finance, Risk Management, Mathematics, Computer science, Engineering or Information Systems/Informatics
5+ years?? experience as a Business AnalystMust have Financial Services Experience
Basic SQL and programming skills will be an advantage
A proven track-record of successful delivery as a Business Analyst, Data Analyst and / or Subject Matter Expert in data integration, system implementation or reporting projects
Agile/SCRUM knowledge and capability
Strong communication skills including verbal, written and listening skills
Proven stakeholder management capability
Use Case skills (Create and develop)Key Accountabilities:
- Develop business requirement specifications through well facilitated discussions and interviews with relevant
- stakeholders
- Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes
- Develop functional and technical specification documentation
- Primary interface between business representatives and technical resources for the development or
- implementation of business applications
- Workshop sessions to gather requirements and drive workshops when necessary
- Liaise with relevant stakeholder management to prioritise project deliverables
- Ensure that issues are identified, tracked, recorded and resolved in a timely manner
- Transfer of ??care, custody and control? of new processes and applications to the business owners, including
- user training and support
- Effective coordination of the projects and their inter-dependencies and any risks and any other issues that
- may arise. This includes timeline and milestone management
- Continuously identify and implement incremental improvements to current processes, independent of larger
- project deliverables
- Effective stakeholder management – Keep management, users and developers informed of progress through
- effective communication and management of expectations