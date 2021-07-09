Business ANalyst

The Role: A major player in the Financial Services sector invites a Business Analyst to join their Diverse team. The successful candidate will function as the link between business objectives and technology development

capabilities.Skills and Experience: Minimum Requirements:A relevant tertiary qualification is essential ?? National Diploma/Bachelor??s Degree etc.

In one of: Finance, Risk Management, Mathematics, Computer science, Engineering or Information Systems/Informatics

5+ years?? experience as a Business AnalystMust have Financial Services Experience

Basic SQL and programming skills will be an advantage

A proven track-record of successful delivery as a Business Analyst, Data Analyst and / or Subject Matter Expert in data integration, system implementation or reporting projects

Agile/SCRUM knowledge and capability

Strong communication skills including verbal, written and listening skills

Proven stakeholder management capability

Use Case skills (Create and develop)Key Accountabilities:

Develop business requirement specifications through well facilitated discussions and interviews with relevant

stakeholders

Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes

Develop functional and technical specification documentation

Primary interface between business representatives and technical resources for the development or

implementation of business applications

Workshop sessions to gather requirements and drive workshops when necessary

Liaise with relevant stakeholder management to prioritise project deliverables

Ensure that issues are identified, tracked, recorded and resolved in a timely manner

Transfer of ??care, custody and control? of new processes and applications to the business owners, including

user training and support

Effective coordination of the projects and their inter-dependencies and any risks and any other issues that

may arise. This includes timeline and milestone management

Continuously identify and implement incremental improvements to current processes, independent of larger

project deliverables

Effective stakeholder management – Keep management, users and developers informed of progress through

effective communication and management of expectations

