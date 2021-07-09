Business ANalyst

Jul 9, 2021

The Role: A major player in the Financial Services sector invites a Business Analyst to join their Diverse team. The successful candidate will function as the link between business objectives and technology development
capabilities.Skills and Experience: Minimum Requirements:A relevant tertiary qualification is essential ?? National Diploma/Bachelor??s Degree etc.
In one of: Finance, Risk Management, Mathematics, Computer science, Engineering or Information Systems/Informatics
5+ years?? experience as a Business AnalystMust have Financial Services Experience
Basic SQL and programming skills will be an advantage
A proven track-record of successful delivery as a Business Analyst, Data Analyst and / or Subject Matter Expert in data integration, system implementation or reporting projects
Agile/SCRUM knowledge and capability
Strong communication skills including verbal, written and listening skills
Proven stakeholder management capability
Use Case skills (Create and develop)Key Accountabilities:

  • Develop business requirement specifications through well facilitated discussions and interviews with relevant
  • stakeholders
  • Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes
  • Develop functional and technical specification documentation
  • Primary interface between business representatives and technical resources for the development or
  • implementation of business applications
  • Workshop sessions to gather requirements and drive workshops when necessary
  • Liaise with relevant stakeholder management to prioritise project deliverables
  • Ensure that issues are identified, tracked, recorded and resolved in a timely manner
  • Transfer of ??care, custody and control? of new processes and applications to the business owners, including
  • user training and support
  • Effective coordination of the projects and their inter-dependencies and any risks and any other issues that
  • may arise. This includes timeline and milestone management
  • Continuously identify and implement incremental improvements to current processes, independent of larger
  • project deliverables
  • Effective stakeholder management – Keep management, users and developers informed of progress through
  • effective communication and management of expectations

