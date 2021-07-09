The Data Analyst will be responsible for data analysis and related functions. This person will play a vital role in the ability to provide informed data decisions backed up by facts. Must be eager to wear multiple hats and be capable of picking up new technologies at a fast pace. Must possess the competencies to analyse data and to propose and help implement quality solutions to meet business objectives.
ROLE KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Have a good working understanding of the Agile development lifecycle and SAFe methodology
- An advanced understanding of relational database models at source as well as data warehouses
- Experience in defining common data models
- Knowledge and experience with fact tables, dimension tables to create a model of the information from multiple data sources
- Working experience of Oracle OBIEE / BIP
- Provide direction for analytical outputs to enable self- service “drag and drop” capabilities
- Good SQL knowledge (not at a development level)
- Understand the ETL process and concepts
- Knowledge of data syncing making use of real time and batch processes with solutions such as Attunity
- An intermediate level of system to system integration experience (advantageous)
- Liaise with business leaders and SMEs to unpack what they really need
- Review the current CDM (common data model) / data warehouse in line with:
- The “As Is” for existing fixed reporting and for future dynamic reporting (“To Be”)
- Perform gap analysis on the existing data and data structures
- Defining and facilitating a self-service dashboard for analysis such as fund performance
- Work closely with a team of developers to achieve the intended business objective
- Add value to business owners by understanding business objectives and by highlighting opportunities and suggesting innovative solutions
- Highlight the impact of solutions on business processes, systems, and people
- Create an understanding of the gap between the current situations and the proposed solution
- Transform business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation
- Analise and document correctly and clearly, using appropriate artefacts like processes diagrams; data models; business rules; wireframes/mock-ups.
- Ability to perform data quality checks in a methodical manner to understand how to accurately utilize client data.
- Provides solutions for data driven applications involving large and complex data
- Source system understanding and analysis.
- Propose best practices/standards.
- Manage personal delivery on projects and enhancements
- Ensure personal service level agreement standards are met
- Translate business requirements into system requirements
- Ensure personal adherence to agreed governance procedures
-
Proactively identify and manage risks
-
Responsible for working with analysts, managers, and executives to understand business needs and working with source owners to understand the data sources.
- Translate business and technical requirements into efficient sustainable solutions
- Be able to do gap and impact analysis on the requirement
- Do QA on designs and development and completed projects as required
- Complete documentation of requirements and development according to defined standards.
- Deliver necessary documentations where required
Technical Analysis and Design
- Analyse business requirements and translate them into technical and system requirements to best satisfy these requirements
- Write and maintain technical documentation
Behavioural Skills
- Building and maintain relationships
- Willing to learn
- Have a collaborative mindset
- Adopt a broad, long-term perspective
- Have a strategic mindset when designing solutions that enable standardization and efficiency
- Contribute to the success of the team; co-operate with other employees to improve personal and team performance
Competencies & Attributes
- Team player & ability to work closely with others
- Logical and analytical thinking
- Attention to detail
- Investigation and information gathering skills
- Be able to function independently should that be required
- Problem solver / solution provider
- Passionate about BI and data integration
- Committed, self-driven & highly motivated individual
- Adaptable; be able to handle change effectively
- Effective written and verbal communication skills
- Delivering results and Meeting customer expectations
- Able to work by themselves and in a team.
Solution Providing
- Design the solution
- Design various solutions to ensure accessibility to data
- Involved in project where specific data is required for business consumption
- Design solutions that are flexible, scalable, and reusable based on team coding standards and guidelines
- Designing innovative and customised Data Analytics solutions
Data Management and MI Development
- Perform data extractions from various sources according to specified data requirements.
- Keep up to date with the data elements that are available within the company.
-
Investigate in accordance to business requirements, the availability of appropriate data to facilitate delivery.
-
Ensure appropriate application of error handling and data “clean-up” methodology to provide credible output.
- Ensure data / source consistency and integrity
- Ensure that data quality controls are followed in the development lifecycle and throughout the data information lifecycle
- Innovation value add where gaps are identified
Governance:
- Ensure that governance is adhered to in the context of a BI Data environment (specifically related to the working area)
General
- Ensure knowledge is shared amongst peers through various mentoring initiatives
- Ensure accurate and comprehensive documentation is established and maintained
Proactive Team Support
- Provide proactive, on-going support to cross functional teams and team members in order to support a mature work environment
Desired Skills:
- Data Warehouse
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
About The Employer:
EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
– Tertiary qualifications with majors in at least one of the following: Computer Science, Information Systems or similar
– Certification in Hadoop Development. (Advantageous)
– In-depth knowledge of Data Warehouse and Big Data best practices.
– Good knowledge of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.
– Analytical and problem-solving skills, applied to Big Data domain
– Good aptitude in multi-threading and concurrency concepts. (Advantageous)
– Good understanding of data ITIL
– Must understand the need to align the IT and business strategies.