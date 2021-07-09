Data Analyst

The Data Analyst will be responsible for data analysis and related functions. This person will play a vital role in the ability to provide informed data decisions backed up by facts. Must be eager to wear multiple hats and be capable of picking up new technologies at a fast pace. Must possess the competencies to analyse data and to propose and help implement quality solutions to meet business objectives.

ROLE KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Have a good working understanding of the Agile development lifecycle and SAFe methodology

An advanced understanding of relational database models at source as well as data warehouses

Experience in defining common data models

Knowledge and experience with fact tables, dimension tables to create a model of the information from multiple data sources

Working experience of Oracle OBIEE / BIP

Provide direction for analytical outputs to enable self- service “drag and drop” capabilities

Good SQL knowledge (not at a development level)

Understand the ETL process and concepts

Knowledge of data syncing making use of real time and batch processes with solutions such as Attunity

An intermediate level of system to system integration experience (advantageous)

Liaise with business leaders and SMEs to unpack what they really need

Review the current CDM (common data model) / data warehouse in line with:

The “As Is” for existing fixed reporting and for future dynamic reporting (“To Be”)

Perform gap analysis on the existing data and data structures

Defining and facilitating a self-service dashboard for analysis such as fund performance

Work closely with a team of developers to achieve the intended business objective

Add value to business owners by understanding business objectives and by highlighting opportunities and suggesting innovative solutions

Highlight the impact of solutions on business processes, systems, and people

Create an understanding of the gap between the current situations and the proposed solution

Transform business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation

Analise and document correctly and clearly, using appropriate artefacts like processes diagrams; data models; business rules; wireframes/mock-ups.

Ability to perform data quality checks in a methodical manner to understand how to accurately utilize client data.

Provides solutions for data driven applications involving large and complex data

Source system understanding and analysis.

Propose best practices/standards.

Manage personal delivery on projects and enhancements

Ensure personal service level agreement standards are met

Translate business requirements into system requirements

Ensure personal adherence to agreed governance procedures

Proactively identify and manage risks

Responsible for working with analysts, managers, and executives to understand business needs and working with source owners to understand the data sources.

Translate business and technical requirements into efficient sustainable solutions

Be able to do gap and impact analysis on the requirement

Do QA on designs and development and completed projects as required

Complete documentation of requirements and development according to defined standards.

Deliver necessary documentations where required

Technical Analysis and Design

Analyse business requirements and translate them into technical and system requirements to best satisfy these requirements

Write and maintain technical documentation

Behavioural Skills

Building and maintain relationships

Willing to learn

Have a collaborative mindset

Adopt a broad, long-term perspective

Have a strategic mindset when designing solutions that enable standardization and efficiency

Contribute to the success of the team; co-operate with other employees to improve personal and team performance

Competencies & Attributes

Team player & ability to work closely with others

Logical and analytical thinking

Attention to detail

Investigation and information gathering skills

Be able to function independently should that be required

Problem solver / solution provider

Passionate about BI and data integration

Committed, self-driven & highly motivated individual

Adaptable; be able to handle change effectively

Effective written and verbal communication skills

Delivering results and Meeting customer expectations

Able to work by themselves and in a team.

Solution Providing

Design the solution

Design various solutions to ensure accessibility to data

Involved in project where specific data is required for business consumption

Design solutions that are flexible, scalable, and reusable based on team coding standards and guidelines

Designing innovative and customised Data Analytics solutions

Data Management and MI Development

Perform data extractions from various sources according to specified data requirements.

Keep up to date with the data elements that are available within the company.

Investigate in accordance to business requirements, the availability of appropriate data to facilitate delivery.

Ensure appropriate application of error handling and data “clean-up” methodology to provide credible output.

Ensure data / source consistency and integrity

Ensure that data quality controls are followed in the development lifecycle and throughout the data information lifecycle

Innovation value add where gaps are identified

Governance:

Ensure that governance is adhered to in the context of a BI Data environment (specifically related to the working area)

General

Ensure knowledge is shared amongst peers through various mentoring initiatives

Ensure accurate and comprehensive documentation is established and maintained

Proactive Team Support

Provide proactive, on-going support to cross functional teams and team members in order to support a mature work environment

Desired Skills:

Data Warehouse

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

– Tertiary qualifications with majors in at least one of the following: Computer Science, Information Systems or similar

– Certification in Hadoop Development. (Advantageous)

– In-depth knowledge of Data Warehouse and Big Data best practices.

– Good knowledge of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.

– Analytical and problem-solving skills, applied to Big Data domain

– Good aptitude in multi-threading and concurrency concepts. (Advantageous)

– Good understanding of data ITIL

– Must understand the need to align the IT and business strategies.

