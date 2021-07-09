Data Analyst

Jul 9, 2021

The Data Analyst will be responsible for data analysis and related functions. This person will play a vital role in the ability to provide informed data decisions backed up by facts. Must be eager to wear multiple hats and be capable of picking up new technologies at a fast pace. Must possess the competencies to analyse data and to propose and help implement quality solutions to meet business objectives.

ROLE KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Have a good working understanding of the Agile development lifecycle and SAFe methodology
  • An advanced understanding of relational database models at source as well as data warehouses
  • Experience in defining common data models
  • Knowledge and experience with fact tables, dimension tables to create a model of the information from multiple data sources
  • Working experience of Oracle OBIEE / BIP
  • Provide direction for analytical outputs to enable self- service “drag and drop” capabilities
  • Good SQL knowledge (not at a development level)
  • Understand the ETL process and concepts
  • Knowledge of data syncing making use of real time and batch processes with solutions such as Attunity
  • An intermediate level of system to system integration experience (advantageous)
  • Liaise with business leaders and SMEs to unpack what they really need
  • Review the current CDM (common data model) / data warehouse in line with:
  • The “As Is” for existing fixed reporting and for future dynamic reporting (“To Be”)
  • Perform gap analysis on the existing data and data structures
  • Defining and facilitating a self-service dashboard for analysis such as fund performance
  • Work closely with a team of developers to achieve the intended business objective
  • Add value to business owners by understanding business objectives and by highlighting opportunities and suggesting innovative solutions
  • Highlight the impact of solutions on business processes, systems, and people
  • Create an understanding of the gap between the current situations and the proposed solution
  • Transform business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation
  • Analise and document correctly and clearly, using appropriate artefacts like processes diagrams; data models; business rules; wireframes/mock-ups.
  • Ability to perform data quality checks in a methodical manner to understand how to accurately utilize client data.
  • Provides solutions for data driven applications involving large and complex data
  • Source system understanding and analysis.
  • Propose best practices/standards.
  • Manage personal delivery on projects and enhancements
  • Ensure personal service level agreement standards are met
  • Translate business requirements into system requirements
  • Ensure personal adherence to agreed governance procedures

  • Proactively identify and manage risks

  • Responsible for working with analysts, managers, and executives to understand business needs and working with source owners to understand the data sources.

  • Translate business and technical requirements into efficient sustainable solutions
  • Be able to do gap and impact analysis on the requirement
  • Do QA on designs and development and completed projects as required
  • Complete documentation of requirements and development according to defined standards.
  • Deliver necessary documentations where required

Technical Analysis and Design

  • Analyse business requirements and translate them into technical and system requirements to best satisfy these requirements
  • Write and maintain technical documentation

Behavioural Skills

  • Building and maintain relationships
  • Willing to learn
  • Have a collaborative mindset
  • Adopt a broad, long-term perspective
  • Have a strategic mindset when designing solutions that enable standardization and efficiency
  • Contribute to the success of the team; co-operate with other employees to improve personal and team performance

Competencies & Attributes

  • Team player & ability to work closely with others
  • Logical and analytical thinking
  • Attention to detail
  • Investigation and information gathering skills
  • Be able to function independently should that be required
  • Problem solver / solution provider
  • Passionate about BI and data integration
  • Committed, self-driven & highly motivated individual
  • Adaptable; be able to handle change effectively
  • Effective written and verbal communication skills
  • Delivering results and Meeting customer expectations
  • Able to work by themselves and in a team.

Solution Providing

  • Design the solution
  • Design various solutions to ensure accessibility to data
  • Involved in project where specific data is required for business consumption
  • Design solutions that are flexible, scalable, and reusable based on team coding standards and guidelines
  • Designing innovative and customised Data Analytics solutions

Data Management and MI Development

  • Perform data extractions from various sources according to specified data requirements.
  • Keep up to date with the data elements that are available within the company.

  • Investigate in accordance to business requirements, the availability of appropriate data to facilitate delivery.

  • Ensure appropriate application of error handling and data “clean-up” methodology to provide credible output.

  • Ensure data / source consistency and integrity
  • Ensure that data quality controls are followed in the development lifecycle and throughout the data information lifecycle
  • Innovation value add where gaps are identified

Governance:

  • Ensure that governance is adhered to in the context of a BI Data environment (specifically related to the working area)

General

  • Ensure knowledge is shared amongst peers through various mentoring initiatives
  • Ensure accurate and comprehensive documentation is established and maintained

Proactive Team Support

  • Provide proactive, on-going support to cross functional teams and team members in order to support a mature work environment

Desired Skills:

  • Data Warehouse

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

– Tertiary qualifications with majors in at least one of the following: Computer Science, Information Systems or similar
– Certification in Hadoop Development. (Advantageous)
– In-depth knowledge of Data Warehouse and Big Data best practices.
– Good knowledge of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.
– Analytical and problem-solving skills, applied to Big Data domain
– Good aptitude in multi-threading and concurrency concepts. (Advantageous)
– Good understanding of data ITIL
– Must understand the need to align the IT and business strategies.

