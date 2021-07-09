Data Scientist Pipeline (Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To assist in building and delivering the AI strategy to ensure Capitec is able to compete in a fast changing landscape. Data science will be a key strategic differentiator in the future.
- Data scientists will help automate and improve processes, create new products and services and assist with improved decision making based on data.
Experience
Level descriptors:
- DS 1-2 will work under close supervision to ensure best practices are followed.
- DS 3-4 are expected to be able to co-ordinate and lead other data scientists to ensure successful starting trajectories of projects. Also expected to be able to present at required formal committees within the bank (e.g. MTSC, ECM, CCM, TAF, Data Steerco) to drive project delivery.
Proven experience in:
- 2+ years of experience in building machine learning models in Python/R
- Business analysis and requirements gathering
- Reproducible coding experience and working with source control tools e.g. Git, Bitbucket
- Experience in deploying models into production
- Spark, Hadoop or similar big data coding experience
- Working in remote environments, e.g. Docker, Linux
- Working in cloud environments, e.g. Azure, AWS
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Honours Degree in Data Science or Mathematics
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Doctoral Degree in Data Science or Mathematics
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Solution and experimental design for model development
- Machine learning development and underlying theory and assumptions of techniques.
- Predictive modelling techniques (statistical and machine learning) and deployment
- Source control systems e.g. Git, Bitbucket, or Sourcetree
- Relational database technologies
- Data Science lifecycle and applicable skills within
Ideal:
- Data analysis
- Solution and experimental design
- Machine learning model architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Specialist in one or more specific machine learning competencies, e.g. NLP, Deep Learning etc.
Solid understanding of:
- Underlying theory and application of machine learning models, must be able to understand underlying principles and theory and be able to teach others.
- Best practices for data science
- Ethical AI design principles
- Capitec Data Science lifecycle
- Capitec DPLC
Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Problem solving skills
- Analytical Skills
Competencies
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
- Writing and Reporting
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.