Database Developer

Jul 9, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Development of high-quality database solutions
  • Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL
  • Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements
  • Research required data
  • Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables
  • Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements
  • Suggest new queries
  • Develop procedures and scripts for data migration
  • Provide timely scheduled management reporting
  • Investigate exceptions with regard to asset movements

Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualifications:

  • B.Sc
  • B.Com Information Technology
  • Informatics
  • Computer Science
  • 3 year Diploma Information

Experience required:

  • Proven experience as a Database Developer (3- 5years)
  • In-depth knowledge of T-SQL including complex SQL queries (ex: using various joins and sub-queries) and best practices
  • Assisting in database design and technical specifications
  • Monitoring SQL performance issues and efficiency (Dead lock tracing etc.)
  • Creating and optimising complex SQL queries for data extraction
  • Developing and maintaining interfaces between other systems.
  • Ability to understand complex technical and logical concepts.
  • Strong quantitative, analytical, problem solving, organizational, communication and interpersonal skills are required.
  • Familiarity with RDBMS principles, database design and normalization
  • Experience with complex query design, stored procedures, views and functions
  • Understanding of index design and T-SQL performance tuning techniques

Following skills are a plus:

  • Crystal 8.5, 10or 11 knowledge
  • MS Reporting services
  • BI, SSIS and Cubes knowledge
  • General payroll and mining industry knowledge
  • VB, ASP .NET, C#, Javascript experience

Learn more/Apply for this position