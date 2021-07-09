The Role: Essential functions:
- Development of high-quality database solutions
- Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL
- Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements
- Research required data
- Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables
- Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements
- Suggest new queries
- Develop procedures and scripts for data migration
- Provide timely scheduled management reporting
- Investigate exceptions with regard to asset movements
Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualifications:
- B.Sc
- B.Com Information Technology
- Informatics
- Computer Science
- 3 year Diploma Information
Experience required:
- Proven experience as a Database Developer (3- 5years)
- In-depth knowledge of T-SQL including complex SQL queries (ex: using various joins and sub-queries) and best practices
- Assisting in database design and technical specifications
- Monitoring SQL performance issues and efficiency (Dead lock tracing etc.)
- Creating and optimising complex SQL queries for data extraction
- Developing and maintaining interfaces between other systems.
- Ability to understand complex technical and logical concepts.
- Strong quantitative, analytical, problem solving, organizational, communication and interpersonal skills are required.
- Familiarity with RDBMS principles, database design and normalization
- Experience with complex query design, stored procedures, views and functions
- Understanding of index design and T-SQL performance tuning techniques
Following skills are a plus:
- Crystal 8.5, 10or 11 knowledge
- MS Reporting services
- BI, SSIS and Cubes knowledge
- General payroll and mining industry knowledge
- VB, ASP .NET, C#, Javascript experience