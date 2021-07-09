DevOps Configuration Engineer

Assist with management, implementation and configuration of application deployments to multiple target environments

Manage and maintain application platforms to ensure stability and continued high performance of said platforms and applications deployed thereon.

Assist in implementing, managing and configuration of environment, platform and application monitoring.

Assisting in the constant investigation and configuration of the monitoring solution products to obtain best value for Business.

Continual investigation into best practices, methodologies and tooling for deployment, DevOps, monitoring, release and configuration management and all other relevant disciplines. Documentation of the aforementioned investigation is compulsory.

Assist Change, Incident, Project and Release Management resources with reporting and provide consultation around runtime and deployment operations.

Build, manage and maintain application platforms and ensure that best practices and governance is adhered to in current and future environments.

Ensure that tooling and platform obsolesce is avoided and managed in the form of roadmaps and upgrades.

Support of the currently employed toolsets and process.

Facilitate the automation of deployment workflows and processes, as well as platform/infrastructure provision and maintenance.

QUALIFICATIONS:

NQF6 or Undergraduate Degree in Information Technology/CompSci/Information Systems

EXPERIENCE:

2-5 years in the field of Information Technology.

1-3 years runtime operations support in some form.

Must have exposure with scripting.

1-3 years as a basic Linux user.

1-3 years in deployment operations

KNOWLEDGE:

Following would assist a successful candidate:

DevOps tooling including the following (or similar):

XebiaLabs Deploy (Deployment Management)

XebiaLabs Release (Release Management)

Atlassian JIRA (Issue tracking/work-piece Management)

Atlassian Bamboo (Build Management)

Atlassian BitBucket (Source Management)

Application platform, maintenance, implementation and configuration of the following (or similar):

Apache Tomcat

Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS)

RedHat JBoss EAP (or Wildfly)

Infrastructure/Application configuration management tooling including the following (or similar):

Ansible

Chef

Puppet

Foreman

Rundeck

Understand the concept of integration of web-based services and practical use of APIs, REST and SOAP services.

Understand conceptual makeup of the SDLC and in particular, with regards to the implementation phase, the change in responsibilities based on level of agility.

Understanding and practical exposure to the generally accepted CI/CD principles and makeup of the pipeline

Understanding of relationships and integration between host, operating system, platform and application layers. Knowledge of integration between application touch-points such as directory services (ie LDAP), databases, load balancers and reverse-proxies are also beneficial.

Exposure to containerization concepts and technologies such as the following:

Docker (Swarm)

Kubernetes

OpenShift

Desired Skills:

Redhat

JBOSS

Apache Tomcat

APIs

REST

SOAP

CI/CD

LDAP

Docker

Kubernetes

OpenShift

XebiaLabs Deploy

XebiaLabs Release

Atlassian

Jira

BitBucket

Atlassian Bamboo

IIS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

This division of our enterprise-size client, is responsible for the provision of a digitally enabled technology service to the group COE, to drive business and transformation and provide group-wide digital and data architecture. They operate the various technology platforms and shared services and ensure Cyber and Information Security resilience.

