DevOps Engineer – Johannesburg – R636k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading developer of integrated risk management software is currently on the hunt for a skilled DevOps Engineer who will be responsible for building, testing and maintaining the infrastructure and tools to allow for quick development and release of software.

They are a fast-growing software company with offices in the USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and South Africa and they are looking to working with energetic people with a “Think Beyond” attitude.

If you are an out of the box thinker and want to join a team of passionate devs. SEND YOUR CV NOW!!

Requirements:

Azure SQL

Cosmos DB

Azure Application Services

Azure PowerShell

Azure Front Door and load balancers

AD-Azure AD

Azure KeyVault

Azure Storage

Azure Redis Cache

Reference Number for this position is SM53261 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R636k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sifiso on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Azure

AD-Azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position