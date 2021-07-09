DevOps Engineer – Johannesburg – R636k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading developer of integrated risk management software is currently on the hunt for a skilled DevOps Engineer who will be responsible for building, testing and maintaining the infrastructure and tools to allow for quick development and release of software.
They are a fast-growing software company with offices in the USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and South Africa and they are looking to working with energetic people with a “Think Beyond” attitude.
If you are an out of the box thinker and want to join a team of passionate devs.
Requirements:
- Azure SQL
- Cosmos DB
- Azure Application Services
- Azure PowerShell
- Azure Front Door and load balancers
- AD-Azure AD
- Azure KeyVault
- Azure Storage
- Azure Redis Cache
Reference Number for this position is SM53261 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R636k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- AD-Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma