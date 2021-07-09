Key considerations when embarking on your modernisation journey

Some old technologies still have a purpose, grudgingly so, rather than by design. A number of organisations have what is now deemed ‘legacy’ technology, but in some cases there-in lies the ‘heritage’ for those organisations as those core applications hold the logic and crucial data that has been gathered for years.

Harvesting that and integrating to that ‘heritage’ is where platform technologies play a crucial role in, digitalizing the ‘legacy’, fast and risk-free. Platforms enable that heritage some degree of agility, mordenisation and compatibility with ultra-modern environments and the ability to gradually, but properly transform fully.

Rip&Replace strategies have often proven to be “Russian Roulette’ style.

Although the onset of Covid-19 has accelerated many modernisation and digital transformation journeys, South African businesses were already well on their way to embracing the digital demands of the so-called ‘fourth industrial revolution’.

Itayi Mandonga, Chief Technology Officer at enterprise software company Software AG says, “It is now so important for organisations to transform, particularly digitally, so they can respond quickly and appropriately to changes in the market. The world is changing, and the advent of Covid-19 was a wakeup call to all organisations, big or small. Suddenly, the playing field was levelled.”

Mandonga says the last year has meant that access to market and interactions were equalised, irrespective of how deep an organisation’s pockets are. For him, what matters now is, how digital are you?”

The opportunities involved when companies change from old to new systems

Mandonga says the central goal in a digital transformation strategy is to improve efficacies and skills in order to remain not only competitive, but relevant as well. Customers and partners anticipate and deserve digitisation and modernisation from organisations. Itayi mentions, “As technology changes, even more frequently these days, the need to change from old to new systems cannot be overemphasised. Companies using newer, smarter technologies are more responsive to business changes, which presents a great opportunity for growth.”

What are the challenges of moving from old to new systems?

Mandonga says there are three main considerations to take into account when modernising your tech infrastructure. These include:

* Costs – Sustaining a legacy system can become costly and arduous in some cases, the expenses that go with replacing it can be equally exorbitant. “It’s vital to have a plan for the future for profiting from your investment,” says Mandonga.

* Compatibility – A legacy system can become incompatible with new systems or technologies that are also crucial to your business. “Consequently, departments that still utilise legacy systems may not benefit from all the features other new systems offer,” says Mandonga.

* Time – Transformation is time consuming, it’s paramount to fully analyse what the company requires.

Mandonga says, “One other key inhibitor to change is escalation commitment. People that made decisions in the past might still hold onto those decisions, under the guise that it’s working perfectly, bringing to life the old adage of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’.”

What are the key ingredients where technology is involved when transitioning?

Digital transformation is not solely about technologic progression. Mandonga says it also affects the cultural, organisational and operational modification of an organisation.

Based on that, he says it is important to take the following steps:

* Break down silos by allowing team members to communicate with each other across departments.

* Enable real-time information exchange within organisations.

* Provide the relevant training and support so employees can optimise productivity.

* Open the channels of communication. A keen awareness and sharing the good and bad is key for transformation.

* Ease into the transition of any new technology by working in phases. This allows everyone involved time to get the new systems in place.

* Ensure you have the right team, as well as resources available to support the implementation of transformation. The support system should be prompt and responsive, robust, and highly customer centric. A support system that is positive and spreads positivity about the transformation and developments is imperative to the holistic process.

“Digital transformation is fundamental in every organisation, it infiltrates through every team and department,” says Mandonga. “An open-minded policy about technology, development, and data, organisational change is a meaningful investment towards digital transformation.”