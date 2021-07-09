Microsoft BI ETL Developer – Sandton – R500k per annum at E-Merge IT Recruitment

If you are a Microsoft BI ETL Developer with 4+ years’ experience, please read on!

A fast-paced and dynamic, Global Insurance House is looking for a smart, self-driven, Microsoft BI ETL Developer to join their buzzing environment

You will be responsible for the design, building and maintenance of ETL processes in the Vitality Microsoft SQL data environment. This would include the documentation, testing and debugging of ETL packages.

If you're ready for an open atmosphere and innovative encouragement of creativity and collaboration, then this job is for you!

Tech stack needed:

T-SQL

SSMS

SSIS

SSAS

SQL

