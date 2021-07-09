Pick n Pay adds capacity

Pick n Pay has opened additional capacity in response to the high demand in online shopping on its scheduled delivery platform www.pnp.co.za.

In Gauteng particularly, where the third wave is resulting in more people distancing and isolating, Pick n Pay has increased delivery slots by 65% on the platform.

“We have moved quickly to add delivery slots – particularly in Gauteng – to make sure that we respond to increased demand for online shopping during this time,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: omnichannel at Pick n Pay.

Pick n Pay says that certain areas in Cape Town experiencing high demand are also receiving additional capacity while the rest of the Western Cape and other provinces are being monitored to ensure needs are met over the coming days and weeks.

The move to respond quickly comes after registrations on Pick n Pay’s on-demand platform, Bottles by Pick n Pay, spiked over the last week with treble the number of users compared to the previous year.

Bottles offers same day delivery within 60 minutes of placing an order.