Senior Desktop Support Technician

Responsibilities:
- Set-up and install workstations
- Identify computer hardware and software problems
- Fix computer hardware and software problems
- Complete administrative records as required
- Manage Office 365 licenses, subscriptions and user management; increase engagement with Office 365
Key Competencies and Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Accredited MCITP or equivalent certification
- Minimum 4 years experience in a Desktop Support environment
- Advanced Understanding of Office 365 Suite and environment
- Willingness to continuous learning and understand Office 365 capabilities, plans, service descriptions and features
- Understanding of cloud technologies and migrating on-prem to the cloud
- Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus
- Able to work independently without direct supervision
- Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure
- Good administration and time-management skills.
- Own transport
Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally.