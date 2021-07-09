Senior Front-End Developer – Pretoria – R1m per annum at E-Merge IT Recruitment

A play-hard, work-hard, code-hard team is looking for a rockstar frontend developer with a good understanding of requirements at a high level. You will be following the best development practices, securing development processes and coding standards to develop best in class products and features.

You will be responsible for leading frontend technical development as well as defining software architecture, collaborating with cross functional teams.

Requirements:

Above average experience on Angular, React, Vue

Expert knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, responsive design and single page applications

Proficiency in caching, minification and bundling techniques

Experience building highly scalable products from scratch

Reference Number for this position is SZ53358 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

React

Angular

HTML5

CSS3

Vue

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position