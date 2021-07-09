Senior Full Stack Software Developer (CH639) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a is a team of multidisciplinary people who build great software products with offices in Stellenbosch, and a flexible remote-working policy.

We are looking for an experienced Full Stack Developer to produce high quality software solutions. Youll be part of a cross-functional team thats responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks, third-party libraries and deployment technologies. You should also be a team player with an eye for visual design and utility. Mobile experience (hybrid or native) would also be a plus.

We would like the successful candidate to start as soon as possible.

Position competencies

Work with development teams, product managers and clients to design software solutions

Design client-side and server-side architecture

Develop the front-end of applications

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

Design and implement effective APIs (REST / GraphQL)

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Facilitate clear communications with and around the team

Requirements

Minimum 4 years of development experience

Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses

Technical experience

We are looking for candidates that have experience in some or all of the following:

Software and Architecture design

Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, NodeJS, Express

Experience with Relational Database and NoSQL databases

ReactJS, VueJS, Angular

Android Development, IOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native),

Flutter

Linux, Docker, Kubernetes

AWS, GCP, Azure (Cloud)

CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)

Non-Technical Characteristics

Independent Problem solver and analytical thinker

Perseverance

Ability to work under pressure

Dependable, responsible and collaborative

Able to work well in a team as well as individually

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow

Excitement about technology

Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines

Perks

Work within a strong, growing team

Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment

Flexible, outcomes oriented culture

We are serious about work-life balance

Daily meals and great coffee at the office

Fine Print

We would like the successful candidate to start working as soon as possible

We will start doing interviews as soon as we receive CVs, and conclude the entire process as quickly as possible.

Once we receive your application, we will strive to review it within a few days. If you meet the minimum requirements, we may contact you to set up a first interview.

Learn more/Apply for this position