Senior Full Stack Software Developer (CH639) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a is a team of multidisciplinary people who build great software products with offices in Stellenbosch, and a flexible remote-working policy.
We are looking for an experienced Full Stack Developer to produce high quality software solutions. Youll be part of a cross-functional team thats responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks, third-party libraries and deployment technologies. You should also be a team player with an eye for visual design and utility. Mobile experience (hybrid or native) would also be a plus.
We would like the successful candidate to start as soon as possible.
Position competencies
- Work with development teams, product managers and clients to design software solutions
- Design client-side and server-side architecture
- Develop the front-end of applications
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
- Design and implement effective APIs (REST / GraphQL)
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
- Facilitate clear communications with and around the team
Requirements
- Minimum 4 years of development experience
- Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses
Technical experience
We are looking for candidates that have experience in some or all of the following:
- Software and Architecture design
- Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, NodeJS, Express
- Experience with Relational Database and NoSQL databases
- ReactJS, VueJS, Angular
- Android Development, IOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native),
Flutter
- Linux, Docker, Kubernetes
- AWS, GCP, Azure (Cloud)
- CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)
Non-Technical Characteristics
- Independent Problem solver and analytical thinker
- Perseverance
- Ability to work under pressure
- Dependable, responsible and collaborative
- Able to work well in a team as well as individually
- Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions
- Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow
- Excitement about technology
- Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines
Perks
- Work within a strong, growing team
- Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment
- Flexible, outcomes oriented culture
- We are serious about work-life balance
- Daily meals and great coffee at the office
Fine Print
- We would like the successful candidate to start working as soon as possible
- We will start doing interviews as soon as we receive CVs, and conclude the entire process as quickly as possible.
- Once we receive your application, we will strive to review it within a few days. If you meet the minimum requirements, we may contact you to set up a first interview.