Senior Full Stack Software Developer (CH639) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Jul 9, 2021

Our client, a is a team of multidisciplinary people who build great software products with offices in Stellenbosch, and a flexible remote-working policy.

We are looking for an experienced Full Stack Developer to produce high quality software solutions. Youll be part of a cross-functional team thats responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks, third-party libraries and deployment technologies. You should also be a team player with an eye for visual design and utility. Mobile experience (hybrid or native) would also be a plus.

Position competencies

  • Work with development teams, product managers and clients to design software solutions
  • Design client-side and server-side architecture
  • Develop the front-end of applications
  • Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
  • Design and implement effective APIs (REST / GraphQL)
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
  • Facilitate clear communications with and around the team

Requirements

  • Minimum 4 years of development experience
  • Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses

Technical experience

We are looking for candidates that have experience in some or all of the following:

  • Software and Architecture design
  • Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, NodeJS, Express
  • Experience with Relational Database and NoSQL databases
  • ReactJS, VueJS, Angular
  • Android Development, IOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native),

Flutter

  • Linux, Docker, Kubernetes
  • AWS, GCP, Azure (Cloud)
  • CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)

Non-Technical Characteristics

  • Independent Problem solver and analytical thinker
  • Perseverance
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Dependable, responsible and collaborative
  • Able to work well in a team as well as individually
  • Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions
  • Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow
  • Excitement about technology
  • Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines

Perks

  • Work within a strong, growing team
  • Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment
  • Flexible, outcomes oriented culture
  • We are serious about work-life balance
  • Daily meals and great coffee at the office

Fine Print

  • We would like the successful candidate to start working as soon as possible
  • We will start doing interviews as soon as we receive CVs, and conclude the entire process as quickly as possible.
  • Once we receive your application, we will strive to review it within a few days. If you meet the minimum requirements, we may contact you to set up a first interview.

