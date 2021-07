Senior Web Developer

Rebuild analytics applications web front end to a more modern look & feel UI

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 6 years experience in Web Development

Modern webapp frameworks including AngularJS, Bootstrap etc.

Good understanding of user experience design (UX)

Provide direction in context of latest frameworks and tools.

Desired Skills:

Web Development

webapp

angularJS

Bootstrap

UX

UI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

