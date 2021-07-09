Software Quality Engineers

Automation Tester Opportunity
Job & Company Description:
It is a fast-paced environment that demands energy, creativity, drive and enthusiasm. They offer rewards that are fulfilling and stimulating with career growth and development opportunities.
Education:
- IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc / BTech or similar)
- 4+ years of experience in writing automated test cases
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- Strong Java Skills
- Strong API testing skills (testing web services)
- Mobile Testing (Rest Assured/Karate)
- Web service testing (Selenium)
- JMeter experience
A bonus for us would be:
- Financial services experience
- ATM experience in banking
