Software Quality Engineers

Jul 9, 2021

Automation Tester Opportunity
Job & Company Description:
It is a fast-paced environment that demands energy, creativity, drive and enthusiasm. They offer rewards that are fulfilling and stimulating with career growth and development opportunities.
Education:

  • IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc / BTech or similar)
  • 4+ years of experience in writing automated test cases

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • Strong Java Skills
  • Strong API testing skills (testing web services)
  • Mobile Testing (Rest Assured/Karate)
  • Web service testing (Selenium)
  • JMeter experience

A bonus for us would be:

  • Financial services experience
  • ATM experience in banking

