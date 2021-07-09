Software Quality Engineers

Automation Tester Opportunity

Job & Company Description:

Education:

IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc / BTech or similar)

4+ years of experience in writing automated test cases

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Strong Java Skills

Strong API testing skills (testing web services)

Mobile Testing (Rest Assured/Karate)

Web service testing (Selenium)

JMeter experience

A bonus for us would be:

Financial services experience

ATM experience in banking

