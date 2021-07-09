Technical Business Analyst

Your passion for Business Analysis, systems analysis and streamlining processes… all rolled into one job- RIGHT HERE!

Duties :

  • Streamlining and re-engineering processes
  • Guiding users in gathering systems requirements and designing as well as implemeting new solutions
  • Documentaion
  • Feasibility analsysis, scoping projects and working with the Project Manager to priorotize deliverables
  • Designing and building as well as implementing data intergrations to and from systems and databases from both internal and external system stacks
  • Data analysis
  • Work with end users to perform unit, system and regression testing
  • Troubleshooting

Experience required :

  • 4 years + Business / Systems Analysis within financial services and a strong understadning of Investment Management / Fund etc
  • SQL, Ms SQL, Oracle and excellent Excel skills

Beneficial :

  • API’s and API intergration
  • Basic level programming experience
  • Exposure to ETL tools
  • Exposure to cloud technology

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • pension
  • Group life and bonus and MORE

