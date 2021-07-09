Technical Business Analyst

Your passion for Business Analysis, systems analysis and streamlining processes… all rolled into one job- RIGHT HERE!

Duties :

Streamlining and re-engineering processes

Guiding users in gathering systems requirements and designing as well as implemeting new solutions

Documentaion

Feasibility analsysis, scoping projects and working with the Project Manager to priorotize deliverables

Designing and building as well as implementing data intergrations to and from systems and databases from both internal and external system stacks

Data analysis

Work with end users to perform unit, system and regression testing

Troubleshooting

Experience required :

4 years + Business / Systems Analysis within financial services and a strong understadning of Investment Management / Fund etc

SQL, Ms SQL, Oracle and excellent Excel skills

Beneficial :

API’s and API intergration

Basic level programming experience

Exposure to ETL tools

Exposure to cloud technology

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and bonus and MORE

Learn more/Apply for this position