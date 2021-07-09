Technical Business Analyst

Your passion for Business Analysis, systems analysis and streamlining processes… all rolled into one job- RIGHT HERE!
Duties :
- Streamlining and re-engineering processes
- Guiding users in gathering systems requirements and designing as well as implemeting new solutions
- Documentaion
- Feasibility analsysis, scoping projects and working with the Project Manager to priorotize deliverables
- Designing and building as well as implementing data intergrations to and from systems and databases from both internal and external system stacks
- Data analysis
- Work with end users to perform unit, system and regression testing
- Troubleshooting
Experience required :
- 4 years + Business / Systems Analysis within financial services and a strong understadning of Investment Management / Fund etc
- SQL, Ms SQL, Oracle and excellent Excel skills
Beneficial :
- API’s and API intergration
- Basic level programming experience
- Exposure to ETL tools
- Exposure to cloud technology
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension
- Group life and bonus and MORE