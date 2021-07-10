Senior UWP C# Developer

Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Senior UWP C# Developer to join their team.

Role Overview:

You will be working in the Product Development Space as part of a very small development team focusing on a specialised product. You should be a good communicator, self-motivated and a problem solver who is familiar with the end-to-end software development lifecycle. Over time you will become a technical demand response Subject Matter Expert on this product.

Minimum Qualifications:

3-year BSc degree in Computer Science (NQF Level 7)

Advantages Qualifications:

Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications

Specific Technology Experience:

Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including:

Generics and Lambda expressions

LINQ

Asynchronous programming

Knowledge and experience with:

UWP (Universal Windows Platform) – preferred

XAML

.Net Core 3.1

LINQ, Lambda expressions

Web API client – knowledge

Prism and DI (Dependency Injection)

Version Control (Git)

Experience with the end-to-end systems development lifecycle (Azure DevOps)

Experience with Azure

Experience with Visual Studio App Centre and Microsoft Store

Understanding of OpenAPI initiative

Advantageous:

Knowledge and experience with:

Uno Platform

Microsoft Cognitive Services

Google Cloud Services

Amazon Web Services

Mathematical skills

