Senior UWP C# Developer

Jul 10, 2021

Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Senior UWP C# Developer to join their team.

Role Overview:

You will be working in the Product Development Space as part of a very small development team focusing on a specialised product. You should be a good communicator, self-motivated and a problem solver who is familiar with the end-to-end software development lifecycle. Over time you will become a technical demand response Subject Matter Expert on this product.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • 3-year BSc degree in Computer Science (NQF Level 7)

Advantages Qualifications:

  • Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications

Specific Technology Experience:

Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including:

  • Generics and Lambda expressions
  • LINQ
  • Asynchronous programming

Knowledge and experience with:

  • UWP (Universal Windows Platform) – preferred
  • XAML
  • .Net Core 3.1
  • LINQ, Lambda expressions
  • Web API client – knowledge
  • Prism and DI (Dependency Injection)
  • Version Control (Git)
  • Experience with the end-to-end systems development lifecycle (Azure DevOps)
  • Experience with Azure
  • Experience with Visual Studio App Centre and Microsoft Store
  • Understanding of OpenAPI initiative

Advantageous:

Knowledge and experience with:

  • Uno Platform
  • Microsoft Cognitive Services
  • Google Cloud Services
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Mathematical skills

