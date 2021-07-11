Chief Technician NDT and Mechanical Support at Armscor Dockyard

Armscor Dockyard, Engineering Services Division has a vacancy for a Chief Technician NDT & Mechanical Support. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To provide a Non Destructive Testing (NDT), Mechanical Support and Consulting Service to the SA Navy and Armscor Dockyard.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Assist Engineers, Technologists and associates in field, workshop and technical office activities.

Provide consulting services with NDT methods to be carried out on specific projects.

Carry out NDT inspections and tests on ships, workshops, structural work, pressure vessels, mechanical and electrical equipment to find out the state of the materials and also recommend solutions.

Accountable for safety of personnel in the workplace (Industrial Radiography – radiation protection).

Advice stakeholders on NDT matters. i.e., type of test, dangers, cost, efficiency and others.

Design and evaluate existing drawings and technical manuals to provide corrective actions.

Promote safety in line with statutory and regulatory requirements.

Monitor progress repairs according to design specifications and repair proposals.

Consultations with project officers, marine engineers, technicians and artisans in relation to technical advice/activities.

Provide comprehensive reports on inspections and surveys.

Ensure that the equipment are maintained and calibrated for the NDT services.

Ensures that the Section complies in all respects with the relevant statutory requirements (OHS Act, Legal Appointment, etc.) by implementing the necessary control measures and rectifying inadequacies and non-conformances.

Assist in general administration duties Safety, Health & Environmental compliance.

Research/literature studies on technical survey technology or new survey techniques to improve expertise.

Implement and maintain databases by collecting data information and test results.

QUALIFICATIONS:

National Diploma in NDT / Mechanical Engineering

BTech in Applied Physics / BTech in Engineering

TECHNICAL / LEGAL CERTIFICATION / PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATION:

Registration with SACNASP or relevant body as Scientist or Engineering Technician or eligible for registration will be an added advantage.

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 4 years’ experience in a Mechanical & Research Environment.

Experience in the following:

Magnetic Particle Testing,

Eddy Current Testing,

Liquid Penetrant Testing,

Ultrasonic Testing,

Radiographic Testing

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Maritime related experience will be advantageous

Ability to interpret drawings and technical specification.

Technical problem solving skills.

Knowledge of general engineering practices and quality measurement standards ISO 9712, ISO 5712, etc.

Knowledge of Lifting Machinery Inspection and load testing

Interpersonal, communication, planning and organizing skills.

Data analysis and interpretation

Knowledge of legal compliance to OHSA regulations

Technical report writing

SPECIAL PROFICIENCY/SKILLS

Good communication skills (i.e. verbal & written),

Team worker,

Quality orientation and attention to detail,

Reliable, self-motivated and dedicated.

Short-listed candidates will be subjected to reference checking, verification of personal data and security clearance as part of the selection process. In line with Armscor’s commitment to compliance with the Employment Equity Act, preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

The closing date for applications is 23 July 2021. Late applications will not be considered.

Desired Skills:

Computer proficiency – Microsoft packages

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

