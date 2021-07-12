Addiction and the myth of functional alcoholism

The myth of “functional alcoholism” is one that the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) continuously tries to dispel.

This is the word from Sanca’s Thembekile Msane, who says: “The misnomer ‘functional alcoholism’ is described as Alcohol Use Disorder in a clinical sense. People who consider themselves ‘functional alcoholics’ should be warned that this could develop into a more severe Substance Use Disorder if their drinking patterns become more frequent or intense.”

Symptoms of AUD can include trembling hands, numbness, a loss of memory, hallucinations, and dementia.

Even with these symptoms present, people who consider themselves ‘functional alcoholics’ often believe that they are still able to fulfil their responsibilities and they will often give different reasons of why they drink, such as relieving stress.

“Some of the warning signs of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) include appearance changes, weight fluctuations, mood swings, secretive behaviour and aggression,” explains Msane. “People who suffer from AUD might sometimes borrow money from colleagues, friends, and family or they will start to distance and isolate themselves from friends and family.

“If a loved one lies about their drinking, or their behaviour and drinking patterns changes, or they often experience a hangover or blackouts, this kind of pattern and behaviour requires an intervention,” says Msane. “This intervention should create an opportunity to address the matter and get help.”

Keeping record of the person’s drinking behaviour will assist in getting professional help for them. Employers should look out for absenteeism and the inability to stick to deadlines often as these could be signs that the person is struggling with AUD.

“This type of monitoring enables a family or employer to access the proper referral channels if they need to resort to involuntary admission for the co-occurring disorder,” explains Msane. “Involuntary admission should be pursued if the alcoholic can no longer help themselves and they are at risk of endangering themselves or others.”

Keeping an eye on the behaviour patterns of loved ones must start from an earlier age than most people think. According to Msane, many children start experimenting with alcohol from as early as ten years old.

“AUD happens in stages, and if children start to drink this early in life, they are at risk of progressing from mild to severe alcohol abuse disorder by the time they are in their twenties,” warns Msane.

While it is illegal in South Africa for people under 18 years of age to purchase or drink any form of alcohol, peer pressure often leads to the start of experimenting with alcohol.

Msane advises those who consider themselves ‘functional alcoholics’ to weigh up their behaviour with the health consequences of alcohol dependency: nerve and liver damage, arthritis, gout, larynx cancer, heart failure, and irreversible brain damage.

The incidences of AUD in South Africa are not well recorded due to a variety of complex reasons. One of these reasons is that the stigma assigned to Substance Use Disorders (SUD) – more commonly known as addiction – prevents those suffering from an SUD to seek help.

The fight against the stigmatisation of SUDs is one of the main drivers behind SANCA’s decision to host the ADDICTION Conference 2021 on 21-23 July. This inaugural platform will bring together SUD treatment and other healthcare professionals to collaborate with providers, policy makers and regulators to create effective and long-lasting solutions to address the public health crisis of SUDs.

For individuals, families and employer in need of assistance, SANCA can be contacted via it website, www.sancanational.info, email on sancanational@telkomsa.net, or phone on 011 892 3829.