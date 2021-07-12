Alternative financing industry set for 20% jump

Over the last five years, digital financial services like crowdinvesting and crowdfunding became an appealing alternative for thousands of investors and start-ups, connecting borrowers directly to lenders through online platforms and offering different models of investing in their business growth. As a result, the entire sector continued growing in 2020, despite the COVID-19 and shows no signs of stopping in the years to come.

According to data gathered by BlockArabia.com, the global alternative financing industry is expected to reach $8,9-billion transaction value by 2023, a 20% increase in two years.

The alternative financing industry includes digital financial services for business customers. Crowdinvesting, as the market’s largest segment, focuses mainly on start-ups exchanging investment for company shares.

On the other hand, crowdfunding is the use of small amounts of capital from a large number of individuals to finance a new business venture.

Between 2017 and 2019, the transaction value of the global alternative financing market jumped by almost 50%, rising from $3.9bn to $5,8-billion, revealed the Statista data. In 2020, this figure increased to $6,3-billion, despite Covid-19.

Statistics show the unified market is set to reach almost $7,5-billion value in 2021 and then grow by another $1,4-billion in the next two years. By 2025, the transaction value of the global alternative financing market is set to reach over $9,8-billion.

Crowdinvesting, as the market’s largest segment, is expected to hit a $7,8-billion transaction value by 2023, a 23% increase in two years. By 2025, this figure is set to grow to $8,6-billion. Also, last year, the average funding per campaign in the crowdinvesting segment amounted to around $103 500. This figure is set to reach $112 700 in 2021 and then jump to almost $122 000 by 2023.

Statistics show the crowdfunding segment is forecast to reach $1,1-billion value in the next two years, compared to around $1-billion in 2021, with the average funding per campaign growing from $5 800 to $6 400 in this period.

With a $1,5-billion transaction value in 2021, 12,3% more than a year ago, the US ranked as the world’s largest alternative financing market. The Statista data showed this figure is forecast to grow by 13% to $1,7-billion in 2023.

As the second-largest alternative financing market globally, China is expected to reach $1,6-billion transaction value in the next two years, compared to $1,35-billion in 2021.

However, statistics show that Israel, as the third-largest market, is set to witness even more significant growth, with transaction value growing by 30% in the next two years and reaching $1,33-billion.

The UK and the Netherlands round the top five list, with $1,1-billion and $0,7-billion in transaction value by 2023, respectively.