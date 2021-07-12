AWS Cloud Software Engineer (IOT) at Jendamark Automation

The AWS Cloud Software Engineer (IOT) is responsible for the creation and maintenance of all Odin related IOT cloud software applications.

Main Responsibilitie Include:

Development of different AWS related services, applications and deployment of machine learning models in production at scale.

Finding solutions to client briefs and mapping out development processes

Working alongside broader engineering teams to develop new global products

Conceptualisation and experimentation to invent, break and fix things

Working broader engineering teams to produce products at scale

To take technical ownership over projects assigned to him in order to deliver project solutions on time and budget

Desired Skills:

C#

Blazor Web Assembly

.NET Core

Python

AWS

Mysqyl

S3

Elasticsearch

EC2

IOT Core

Lambda

Elastic Beanstalk

Cloudwatch

kinesis

Cloudfront

MQTT

Restful APIs

Docker

AWS Sagemaker

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Jendamark has its global head office in the coastal city of Port Elizabeth, with satellite offices in Pretoria and East London. For almost three decades, Jendamark has been growing an internationally respected brand by delivering world-class turnkey production solutions. We pride ourselves on being the best in our core manufacturing focus areas of powertrain and catalytic converter assembly systems. With the rise of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we have expanded our digital manufacturing technologies and also ventured into power electronics assembly systems for the electric vehicle market.

