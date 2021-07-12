Business Architect at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for Senior BA/ Architect to join them on a fixed term contract basis
The Role:
To create, refine and clarify the detailed definition of the business need, design the corresponding business processes and support the implementation of the business solution Required to work on various streams at an high level to support stream-specific Business Analysts and also to focus on overall Finance Solutions landscape design as it emerges with the RFP, assessing various solution options critically to surface optimal ones for decision making by senior stakeholders
A Business analyst with a track record of working on cloud applications as well as a deep understanding of the cloud computing landscape.
Project Overview:
Finance Transformation Roadmap. A programme of work to assess the finance function objectively and make recommendations on improvements/enhancements for the long term sustainability
Duties and responsibilities will include the following:
- Execution to business analysis methodology
- Creating a requirements framework across a programme
- Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need
- Obtain business buy-in
- Continuous business engagement
- Able to assist with project requirements planning
- Applying and anticipating technical expertise
- Process documentation
- Business Requirements specification
- Impact Assessment
- Understanding data model
- Ad-hoc reporting
- Process and data integrity
- Project Skills
- Strong Business Analytic Skills
- Analysis of information and data
- Data mapping and cleaning
Job Requirements
- Relevant Finance degree and Diploma in BA
- 8yrs+ experience in business apps & exposure to IT functions
- Experience in business & data analysis, solutions design & testing, data modelling
- Strong experience in Finance Technology projects, particularly where multiple capabilities and tech solutions were considered, designed and implemented together/simultaneously
- Ability to join dots, understand/shape the bigger picture, whilst the detail of finance processes and requirements, so as to evaluate multiple solution options accordingly
- Excellent communication skills
- Able to work under pressure
- Attention to detail
- Motivated self-starter
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Architect
- Process Modelling
- IT Strategy
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric