Business Architect at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for Senior BA/ Architect to join them on a fixed term contract basis

The Role:

To create, refine and clarify the detailed definition of the business need, design the corresponding business processes and support the implementation of the business solution Required to work on various streams at an high level to support stream-specific Business Analysts and also to focus on overall Finance Solutions landscape design as it emerges with the RFP, assessing various solution options critically to surface optimal ones for decision making by senior stakeholders

A Business analyst with a track record of working on cloud applications as well as a deep understanding of the cloud computing landscape.

Project Overview:

Finance Transformation Roadmap. A programme of work to assess the finance function objectively and make recommendations on improvements/enhancements for the long term sustainability

Duties and responsibilities will include the following:

Execution to business analysis methodology

Creating a requirements framework across a programme

Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need

Obtain business buy-in

Continuous business engagement

Able to assist with project requirements planning

Applying and anticipating technical expertise

Process documentation

Business Requirements specification

Impact Assessment

Understanding data model

Ad-hoc reporting

Process and data integrity

Project Skills

Strong Business Analytic Skills

Analysis of information and data

Data mapping and cleaning

Job Requirements

Relevant Finance degree and Diploma in BA

8yrs+ experience in business apps & exposure to IT functions

Experience in business & data analysis, solutions design & testing, data modelling

Strong experience in Finance Technology projects, particularly where multiple capabilities and tech solutions were considered, designed and implemented together/simultaneously

Ability to join dots, understand/shape the bigger picture, whilst the detail of finance processes and requirements, so as to evaluate multiple solution options accordingly

Excellent communication skills

Able to work under pressure

Attention to detail

Motivated self-starter

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Architect

Process Modelling

IT Strategy

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

