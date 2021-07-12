CCTV & Infrastructure Technician

Main purpose of the job:

Support of the UPS & Netshield environment.

Support of the CCTV & Access control at NEC XON clients.

Ensure S.L.A. timeframes to be met on the UPS & Netshield.

Responsible for hardware troubleshooting and repairs.

Implementation (UPS & Netshield)

The person should have minimum 5 to 10 years of experience working with UPS’s & Netshield.

Key Responsibilities

Support of the UPS & Netshield environment.

Support of the CCTV & Access control.

Ensure S.L.A. timeframes to be met on the UPS & Netshield.

Responsible for hardware troubleshooting and repairs.

Implementation (UPS & Netshield)

The person should have minimum 5 to 10 years of experience working with UPS’s & Netshield.

Experience in UPS & Netshield hardware.

Troubleshooting, repairs, implementation, and support.

Implement and deliver technical solutions within required SLA

Time tracking and incident response /helpdesk systems/ service request applications.

Demonstrates a commitment to customer service by providing responsive and effective support, developing solid working relationships, and delivering high quality, value-added services that exceed customer expectations.

Serve as the escalation resource for complex problems.

Update/Resolve of all calls within required SLA timeframes.

Key Performance Measures

Operational

Quality of work delivered to respective clients.

Do weekly time & log sheets.

Control of stock allocated.

Adherence to company policies and completion of service orders.

Time keeping & management of it.

Additional details around key performance measures will be defined as part of annual performance appraisal processes.

Competencies

A strong grasp of best practice operations in infrastructure environments

Ability to work without continuous supervision.

Commercial mind-set

Process analysis and design skills

Excellent Service Level Management skills

Excellent communication and problem-solving skills

Reporting skills

Qualification & Experience

Minimum of 5 – 10 years working in infrastructure environments.

Significant experience in delivery of projects and services

Must have own transport.

Driver’s license

Desired Skills:

cctv

UPS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position