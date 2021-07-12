Data Scientist at Jendamark Automation

The Data Scientist is responsible for the combining manufacturing domain, IT and Machine Learning skills to develop solutions that use artificial intelligence algorithms to optimize elements of Jendamark’s manufacturing operations and deploy pilot and production solutions.

Main responsibilities include:

Analyses machines and equipment to establish operating data, conducts experimental tests, and evaluates results.

Setting up and managing new data pipelines on premise AWS cloud.

Data analysis of historical manufacturing operations and build statistical performance profiles of machine and manufacturing assembly activities.

Develop simulation and artificial intelligence algorithms in support of operations optimisation of Industrial Engineering use cases.

Deployment of models into production environments (on premise and cloud)Finding solutions to client briefs and mapping out development processes.

Provide information on feasibility of prospective analytical applications and participate in analytic project decision making.

Work alongside software developers and software engineers to translate algorithms into commercially viable products and services.

Work closely with customers, managers, and technical teams to define scope, goals, and deliverables

Work independently and with technical team to develop analytic products and machine learning based applications.

Develop plans, designs experiments, and outlines research procedures to be followed.

Plans schedule of activities according to organization’s timetable, and establish daily or weekly routines necessary to meet project timelines.

Performs and reports interim analysis of accumulated data to provide status of project or research.

Authors’ technical reports prepare and present project communication for customers, key stakeholders.

Provides expertise in field of research to other department members and participate in multi-disciplinary teams in a collaborative environment.

Provides engineering support to internal and external customers including technical support, sales product application, and customer service support.

Desired Skills:

Embedded C++

python

Embedded C

ETL

Data modeling

Database Management

MQTT

Docker

AWS Sagemaker

Fourier Analysis

Vibration Analysis

Signal Processing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Jendamark has its global head office in the coastal city of Port Elizabeth, with satellite offices in Pretoria and East London. For almost three decades, Jendamark has been growing an internationally respected brand by delivering world-class turnkey production solutions. We pride ourselves on being the best in our core manufacturing focus areas of powertrain and catalytic converter assembly systems. With the rise of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we have expanded our digital manufacturing technologies and also ventured into power electronics assembly systems for the electric vehicle market.

