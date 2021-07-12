An amazing opportunity has become available for a DevOps/Java Engineer in Pretoria. You will need 3+ years Java development and solid AWS experience. You will be working closely with an international team based on two other continents.
Required qualifications and experience include:
BSc Computer Science
3+ years Java Development experience
2+ year Amazon Web Services experience
PostgreSQL
Hibernate
Spring
JSP
JQuery
React
Jenkins
Ant
Gradle
Maven
Docker container experience
AWS. EC2, ECS, CloudFormation, VPC, CLI tools, DynamoDB, ElastiCache, RDS, Route53 or SQS
Ruby knowledge with experience in cfndsl
