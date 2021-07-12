DevOps/Java Engineer

An amazing opportunity has become available for a DevOps/Java Engineer in Pretoria. You will need 3+ years Java development and solid AWS experience. You will be working closely with an international team based on two other continents.

Required qualifications and experience include:

BSc Computer Science

3+ years Java Development experience

2+ year Amazon Web Services experience

PostgreSQL

Hibernate

Spring

JSP

JQuery

React

Jenkins

Ant

Gradle

Maven

Docker container experience

AWS. EC2, ECS, CloudFormation, VPC, CLI tools, DynamoDB, ElastiCache, RDS, Route53 or SQS

Ruby knowledge with experience in cfndsl

