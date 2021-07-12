Front End Developer at Neem Digital Limited

Front End Developer

CANDIDATES MUST BE ABLE TO JOIN US WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF INTERVIEW

We are looking for highly skilled front-end web developers. They will be responsible for developing and designing front end web architecture and building new features, whilst ensuring excellent user experience, performance, and industry best practices are adhered to. They must also have highly effective communication and problem-solving skills.

Front End Developer Requirements

Should have an Experience range of 6-8 years and relevant experience of 3-4 years.

Should have Strong knowledge in HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, ECMAScript 6.

React Frameworkexperience: 2-3 years.

Strong background on UI/UX design.

Experiencesconsuming and integrating with RESTful APIs

Preferably worked in Agile, Bitbucket, JIRA

Strong organisational and estimation skills.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

Good problem-solving

Attention to detail.

Front End Developer Requirements

Developing front end website architecture.

Designing user interactions on web pages.

Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile devices.

Ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Ensuring performanceof applications.

Working alongside UX/Designers for web features.

Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS3

Javascript

ECMAScript 6.

– React Framework

UI/UX design

RESTful APIs

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We are a, Global consulting firm, based out of the UK. At Neem we provide flexible, low cost (high value!) and innovative IT Solutions, Consulting and Project Management services. Neem Consulting is the delivery partner of choice for companies that require solutions to generate real business benefit at speed and a cost-base not possible with large consulting organizations. For more information, please visit us at [URL Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position