Front End Developer at Neem Digital Limited

Front End Developer
We are looking for highly skilled front-end web developers. They will be responsible for developing and designing front end web architecture and building new features, whilst ensuring excellent user experience, performance, and industry best practices are adhered to. They must also have highly effective communication and problem-solving skills.
Front End Developer Requirements
- Should have an Experience range of 6-8 years and relevant experience of 3-4 years.
- Should have Strong knowledge in HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, ECMAScript 6.
- React Frameworkexperience: 2-3 years.
- Strong background on UI/UX design.
- Experiencesconsuming and integrating with RESTful APIs
- Preferably worked in Agile, Bitbucket, JIRA
- Strong organisational and estimation skills.
- Excellent verbal communication skills.
- Good problem-solving
- Attention to detail.
Front End Developer Requirements
- Developing front end website architecture.
- Designing user interactions on web pages.
- Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile devices.
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Ensuring performanceof applications.
- Working alongside UX/Designers for web features.
- Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
- Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Javascript
- ECMAScript 6.
- – React Framework
- UI/UX design
- RESTful APIs
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
We are a, Global consulting firm, based out of the UK. At Neem we provide flexible, low cost (high value!) and innovative IT Solutions, Consulting and Project Management services. Neem Consulting is the delivery partner of choice for companies that require solutions to generate real business benefit at speed and a cost-base not possible with large consulting organizations. For more information, please visit us at [URL Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Annual Bonus