Intermediate Data Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Digital Lead Generation company in Joburg, wants your passion for digging through vast collections of data, searching for the best segments or most interesting insights, to join their team as their next Intermediate Data Analyst. Utilising your skills and technical expertise, your role will be to interrogate new and existing data sets to advise the business on how best to maximize profit. Be it led flow optimization, or new lead generation, you will sift through it all. You will require 3-5 years experience as a Data Analyst, have solid SQL & Power BI skills, experience working with a business team focused on profit optimization and have exposure to creating marketing segments consisting of multiple [URL Removed] will be briefed through JIRA and Monday to ensure that you have all the necessary information to be successful in your work. On receiving a brief, you will assess the priority and assign it to an available time in your

weekly schedule (Think KANBAN).

You will estimate the amount of effort needed, this helps keep you and the business on the same page. Incremental deliverables and feedback also help.

Should the brief be incomplete, you will work with the business representative, assisting them to fill in the gaps.

You will report to the Head of IT and together with the rest of the technical team follow a Software Development workflow.

You will receive technical assistance from the internal Software Development team and outsource Data Science team.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-5 Years work experience as a Data Analyst.

Good working knowledge of MS SQL

Good working knowledge of Power BI.

Experience working with business teammates who are focused on profit optimization.

Exposure to the creation of marketing segments consisting of multiple features.

Nice to haves:Exposure to

Machine Learning processes involved in profit optimization.

Machine Learning processes involved in scorecard calculation.

Actuarial Science calculations of insurance premiums.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

