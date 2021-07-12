Intermediate Java Developer

MID JAVA DEVELOPERS

Are you a Java Developer? Are you looking for an awesome career and making an impressionable difference? Then you are who we are looking for!

We are in search of experienced Senior and Mid-tier Java Developers to join an exciting environment, designing and building innovative transactional systems. Your experience in payments and/or transactional processes or platforms is an advantage.

What makes us so awesome you may ask? Apart from creating a climate where you can demonstrate your development wizardry, Interfile offers:

Work alongside a forward thinking and innovative team.

Great tools, technology and infrastructure.

Vitality affiliated onsite gym open 24/7.

Reward and recognition are key with great potential earning for our top performers.

Access to wellness program for employees and close relatives at no cost.

Great chill facilities with a daily free meal provided to all our employees.

Do you have the following skills?

Full Stack Developer:

Java JEE

Java Script

IBM MQ Series

Glassfish / Payara / Weblogic

Primefaces

Microsoft SQL Server / MariaDB

SOAP / RESTful Web Services

EJB

IntelliJ

Bitbucket

Jira

Kubernetes / Docker

Front End Developer:

React

Angular

js

ECMA Script

HTML / CSS

Nodejs

Experience in Java Script testing and frameworks.

Highly proficient with Java Script language and its modern Es6+ syntax and features.

Proficiency with modern development tools like Babel, Webpack, Git, Maven and Jenkins.

Deployment into small docker images with rest back end services.

Role Based Access Control (RBAC) in Node with JWT

Desired Skills:

java

angular

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading provider of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Solutions are looking for JAVA Developer to join their dynamic team.

