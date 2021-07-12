IT Devops Engineer

Jul 12, 2021

Build, test and maintain the infrastructure and tools to allow for quick development and release of software.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure SQL
  • Cosmos DB
  • Azure
  • Azure Application Services
  • Azure PowerShell
  • Azure KeyVault
  • Azure Storage
  • Azure Redis Cache
  • C#
  • Javascript
  • SQL
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A fast growing International based company with offices in USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and South Africa. A leading provider of Software Solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position