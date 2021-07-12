IT Devops Engineer

Build, test and maintain the infrastructure and tools to allow for quick development and release of software.
Desired Skills:
- Azure SQL
- Cosmos DB
- Azure
- Azure Application Services
- Azure PowerShell
- Azure KeyVault
- Azure Storage
- Azure Redis Cache
- C#
- Javascript
- SQL
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A fast growing International based company with offices in USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and South Africa. A leading provider of Software Solutions.